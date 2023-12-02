Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder - 60th anniversary special recap

The lack of advance detail about this episode had led to wild speculation about it possibly featuring returning actors, characters and monsters, while Doctor Who magazine even had a redacted cast list last month. Some pondered whether Ncuti Gatwa might put in an early cameo as the Fifteenth Doctor opposite David Tennant. In the end, it was a multi-Doctor adventure of sorts, just perhaps not in the way some people had been hoping.

Effectively a two-hander for Tennant and Catherine Tate’s Donna, it explored a theme we’ve seen before in Who during stories such as Listen or Flatline – that there is something nameless and shapeless lurking at the edge of our understanding of the universe, and it is coming to get us. This time, though, it came disturbingly in the misshapen form of Tennant and Tate themselves.

The show’s bigger budget was evident on screen, as that was surely the longest corridor the Doctor has ever run down, and the hover-car put the Segways the Doctor and Donna rode in her 2006 debut, the Runaway Bride, to shame. The robot looked like it would have been fun if it had been given anything much to do, but that it was doing not very much, and doing it very slowly, turned out to be the point.

This story hinged on the performance of the two stars and the work of the design and VFX teams. Tennant and Tate were impeccable. The look, feel and realism of the shape-shifting menace varied. As specials go, it didn’t feel as special as the Star Beast had the week before, but it finished with a lovely dose of the much-missed Bernard Cribbins, and the set-up for what looks to be next week’s explosive finale of the Fourteenth Doctor’s brief but welcome era.

Sum it up in one sentence?

The Doctor and Donna get the runaround on a giant slowly self-destructing spaceship … and find they are chasing themselves.

Life aboard the Tardis

It didn’t take place in the Tardis, and it wasn’t with the real Donna, but as promised by Russell T Davies in advance, this episode firmly asserted that the destruction of half the universe during Flux, and that the Doctor was not born on Gallifrey, are facts in the Whoniverse. This will disappoint a vocal section of fandom that were rather hoping the new showrunner was going to airbrush out or undo the Timeless Child concept introduced during Jodie Whittaker’s tenure by Chris Chibnall.

Story continues

Fear factor

Remembering that there are children in the audience, this special managed to balance the chilling idea that someone – or something – is gradually becoming the perfect facsimile of you, with the frankly laugh-out-loud unexpected giant stunt arms.

Mysteries and questions

This didn’t feel like it had any elements in it setting up story or character arcs, with the main mystery being why the Doctor usually uses the sonic screwdriver to read every alien spaceship control panel they come across if they can just do it themselves by translating some numbers. And is it really “mavity” now?

Deeper into the vortex

The Hostile Action Displacement System of the Tardis was first introduced in 1968 Second Doctor story the Krotons, and barely mentioned again until it was the reason for the Eleventh Doctor and Clara to get stranded on a sinking submarine in 2013’s Cold War.

The Fourth Doctor once told Romana in the Douglas Adams-penned the Pirate Planet that he had to give Isaac Newton “a bit of a prod” to discover mavity – by climbing up a tree, dropping an apple on his head, then explaining it to him “afterwards at dinner”.

The actor playing the Doctor has faced off against themselves playing the villain before, notably with Patrick Troughton playing both the Time Lord and the evil dictator Ramón Salamander in 1967’s Enemy of the World, and Tom Baker getting made up to look like a cactus as the anti-hero in 1980’s Meglos.

Next time

Neil Patrick Harris! The Celestial Toymaker! A doll sending the whole world mad with its giggle! And presumably, as it has been in the trailers, we get to see Jemma Redgrave back as Unit’s Kate Stewart in their swish new Avengers Tower knock-off in London, and hopefully a little more Bernard Cribbins.

60th anniversary specials

Special 1: The Star Beast

Special 2: Wild Blue Yonder

Special 3: The Giggle

Christmas special: The Church on Ruby Road





Flux / Series 13

Chapter one: The Halloween Apocalypse

Chapter two: War of the Sontarans

Chapter three: Once, Upon Time

Chapter four: Village of the Angels

Chapter five: Survivors of the Flux

Chapter six: The Vanquishers

New Year's Special: Eve of the Daleks

Spring special: Legend of the Sea Devils

BBC centenary special: The Power of the Doctor





Series 12

Episode 1: Spyfall part one

Episode 2: Spyfall part two

Episode 3: Orphan 55

Episode 4: Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror

Episode 5: Fugitive of the Judoon

Episode 6: Praxeus

Episode 7: Can You Hear Me?

Episode 8: The Haunting of Villa Diodati

Episode 9: Ascension of the Cybermen

Episode 10: The Timeless Children

New Year's special: Revolution of the Daleks

Series 11

Episode 1: The Woman Who Fell to Earth

Episode 2: The Ghost Monument

Episode 3: Rosa

Episode 4: Arachnids in the UK

Episode 5: The Tsuangra Condundrum

Episode 6: Demons of the Punjab

Episode 7: Kerblam!

Episode 8: The Witchfinders

Episode 9: It Takes You Away

Episode 10: The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos

New Year's special: Resolution

Series 10

Episode 1: The Pilot

Episode 2: Smile

Episode 3: Thin Ice

Episode 4: Knock Knock

Episode 5: Oxygen

Episode 6: Extremis

Episode 7: The Pyramid at the End of the World

Episode 8: The Lie of the Land

Episode 9: Empress of Mars

Episode 10: The Eaters of Light

Episode 11: World Enough and Time

Episode 12: The Doctor Falls

2017 Christmas special: Twice Upon A Time

Series 9

Episode 1: The Magician's Apprentice

Episode 2: The Witch's Familiar

Episode 3: Under The Lake

Episode 4: Before The Flood

Episode 5: The Girl Who Died

Episode 6: The Woman Who Lived

Episode 7: The Zygon Invasion

Episode 8: The Zygon Inversion

Episode 9: Sleep No More

Episode 10: Face The Raven

Episode 11: Heaven Sent

Episode 12: Hell Bent

2015 Christmas special: The Husbands of River Song

2016 Christmas special: The Return of Doctor Mysterio

Series 8

Episode 1: Deep Breath

Episode 2: Into The Dalek

Episode 3: Robot of Sherwood

Episode 4: Listen

Episode 5: Time Heist

Episode 6: The Caretaker

Episode 7: Kill The Moon

Episode 8: Mummy on the Orient Express

Episode 9: Flatline

Episode 10: In the Forest of the Night

Episode 11: Dark Water

Episode 12: Death In Heaven

2014 Christmas special: Last Christmas

Series 7

Episode 1: Asylum of the Daleks

Episode 2: Dinosaurs on a Spaceship

Episode 3: A Town Called Mercy

Episode 4: The Power of Three

Episode 5: The Angels Take Manhatten

2012 Christmas special: The Snowmen

Episode 6: The Bells of Saint John

Episode 7: The Rings of Akhaten

Episode 8: Cold War

Episode 9: Hide

Episode 10: Journey to the Centre of the Tardis

Episode 11: The Crimson Horror

Episode 12: Nightmare in Silver

Episode 13: The Name of the Doctor

50th Anniversary special: The Day of the Doctor

2013 Christmas special: The Time of the Doctor

Series 6

Episode 1: The Impossible Astronaut

Episode 2: Day of the Moon

Episode 3: The Curse of the Black Spot

Episode 4: The Doctor's Wife

Episode 5: The Rebel Flesh

Episode 6: The Almost People

Episode 7: A Good Man Goes To War

Episode 8: Let's Kill Hitler

Episode 9: Night Terrors

Episode 10: The Girl Who Waited

Episode 11: The God Complex

Episode 12: Closing Time

Episode 13: The Wedding of River Song

2011 Christmas special: The Doctor, The Widow and the Wardrobe

Series 5

Episode 1: The Eleventh Hour

Episode 2: The Beast Below

Episode 3: Victory of the Daleks

Episode 4: The Time of Angels

Episode 5: Flesh and Stone

Episode 6: The Vampires of Venice

Episode 7: Amy's Choice

Episode 8: The Hungry Earth

Episode 9: Cold Blood

Episode 10: Vincent and the Doctor

Episode 11: The Lodger

Episode 12: The Pandorica Opens

Episode 13: The Big Bang

2010 Christmas special: A Christmas Carol