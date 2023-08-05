Doctor Who's Yasmin Finney promises scary scenes to give viewers "shivers"

Getty Images

Doctor Who star Yasmin Finney has promised that fans will be given "shivers" by some of the show's scary scenes.

The Heartstopper star will make her debut as Rose in the upcoming 60th anniversary specials, which will air on the BBC in November.

In an interview with Elle, which took place prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Finney teased details about her role and the trilogy of episodes, revealing that they would keep fans on the edge of their seats.

"You can look forward to a lot of scary things," she began. "When you think of Doctor Who, you think of the scariest episode ['Blink', with] the Weeping Angels. It's the scariest episode in history and the most popular [too].

"In this series, I was scared when I saw some of the things. It [sends] shivers down your spine. But, I can't tell you too much. What I can say is it is going to be full of scares, full of laughs, full of all of it.

"To act with [Fifteenth Doctor] Ncuti Gatwa is just amazing because we are both very young as well, and it's just really nice to have that. He's making history, literally, and I'm just really happy to be a part of his world,” she added.

The specials will see Finney star alongside returning cast members David Tennant and Catherine Tate, who play the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble respectively.

Paying tribute to her co-stars, she said: "I didn't go to drama school, I'm kind of learning on the job. I went on the set, and I sort of sat back. I just wanted to see how they all do it.

"It was just amazing to watch TV gold on set. David Tennant and Catherine Tate are two amazing, amazing actors."

Doctor Who returns later in 2023 on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere. Meanwhile, in the US, the show airs on BBC America, with series 1-12 available on Max.



