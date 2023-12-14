Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa blames David Tennant for first scenes in pants

BBC

Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa has revealed the real reason why he appeared in his pants during his first scenes on the show.

Gatwa appeared as a guest on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 Breakfast Show this week, where a young listener called Blythe asked the new Doctor: "I really enjoyed Doctor Who this week, but why didn't you have any trousers on?"

"Brilliant question, Blythe," he responded. "Do you know what, I've got the same one… that's a question for [showrunner] Russell [T Davies]."

BBC

The unexpected bigeneration twist, which aired during the final 60th-anniversary episode 'The Giggle', meant that the Doctor split in two and so the two actors each got half of the costume that David Tennant was wearing.

But Gatwa explained how the items of clothing were distributed – and for that he jokingly blamed his co-star.

"David obviously started his filming for that scene first," he said. "So he got to pick what pieces of clothes he was left with. And so by the time I came in to choose, I only had a pair of pants and socks to go with.

"So thank you so much for that David Tennant, thank you very much. So that’s why I had no pants on, Blythe!"

Alistair Heap - BBC

As both the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Doctors are currently in existence, there has been speculation as to whether we might see more of Tennant in the role.

However, showrunner Russell T Davies has shut down these rumours for now, telling Digital Spy and other press, "Sorry, this is the age of Ncuti now, it's David who."

Gatwa's first proper episode as the Doctor will air on Christmas Day, with 'The Church on Ruby Road' also marking the debut of Coronation Street's Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday.

Newly released footage teases Ruby's origins, with intriguing clips showing a cloaked figure carrying her to a church when she was a newborn baby.

Doctor Who continues with 'The Church on Ruby Road', airing on Christmas Day (December 25). The show airs on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere.

Classic episodes of Doctor Who are now made available via BBC iPlayer in the UK as well.





