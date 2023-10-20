Doctor Who's musical special lands release date

James Pardon - BBC

Doctor Who's 60th-anniversary musical special has landed a release date.

Doctor Who @ 60: A Musical Celebration will air on BBC Four on Wednesday, November 1 and be available to listen to on BBC Sounds.

November 1 will also see over 800 past episodes of the show launch on BBC iPlayer ahead of David Tennant's return and Ncuti Gatwa's debut as the Time Lord.

Recorded at Hoddinott Hall at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff on September 28, the concert features the new version of the show's theme tune, tunes for Gatwa's Doctor and companion Ruby Sunday (played by Coronation Street's Millie Gibson), iconic music from the show's past and more.

Doctor Who @ 60: A Musical Celebration will follow a one-hour documentary presented by Tennant to celebrate the show's return. According to Radio Times, Talking Doctor Who will see Tennant delving deep into the show's archives to tell the story of the classic era of Doctor Who.

The documentary will also feature archive interviews from previous Doctors. They include the late William Hartnell (the First Doctor) and Sylvester McCoy (the Seventh Doctor).

Tennant is set to return for three 60th-anniversary specials alongside Catherine Tate, who reprises her role as companion Donna Noble. The upcoming specials also star How I Met Your Mother's Neil Patrick Harris, Harry Potter actress Miriam Margolyes and Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney.

Hosted by Jo Whiley, Doctor Who @ 60: A Musical Celebration will air on November 1 at 8:30pm on BBC Four.

Doctor Who returns later in 2023 on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere. Meanwhile, in the US, the show airs on BBC America, with series 1-12 available on Max.

