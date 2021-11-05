Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman appears in magical Christmas ad

Photo credit: Boots

Doctor Who actress Jenna Coleman is the face of Boots' brand new Christmas advert, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom Hooper.

Like Shaun of the Dead's Bill Nighy for TK Maxx and Loki star Owen Wilson for Sofology before her, Coleman has walked through the golden gates of TV advertising – but this one's firmly planted in the festive-cheer genre.

Before you continue reading, you can check it out in all its glory above.

Rummaging through a Christmas gift bag from her nan, Coleman's character Joy plucks out a bottle of perfume to begin with, but returns to its contents upon realising it's a magical endless pit of beauty products.

Anyone else getting Hermione Granger's beaded handbag vibes from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows?

Meanwhile, Joy empties the lot onto her bed before diving on it; she then heads to a big party scene where she can hand out presents to her nearest and dearest.

Attending a family gathering, she reunites with her nan and bids her a happy Christmas as they share a big hug. Aww!

Just yesterday (November 4), Spider-Man fans were surprised to hear a familiar voice in the Marks & Spencer Food's Christmas advert, as Peter Parker himself Tom Holland voiced Percy the Pig.

Also featuring Dawn French, the short film sees Percy trotting around a nighttime supermarket – browsing through the delicious grub on offer.

A spokesperson for M&S Food shared in a statement: "Of course, he couldn't have just any voice and having Tom Holland give Percy Pig his first words is about as exciting as it gets.

"Added to that the voice of the one and only Dawn French as the Christmas fairy – it's the stuff of Christmas dreams!"

Pass the hot cocoa, we're feeling all festive!

