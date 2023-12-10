Doctor Who's Charlie de Melo shares fun filming story and photos

BBC / Bad Wolf / James Pardon

Doctor Who star Charlie de Melo has shared a fun filming story from the show's final 60th-anniversary special.

The former Coronation Street star appeared in last night's (December 9) episode — titled 'The Giggle' — as Charles Banerjee. The young apprentice becomes one of the Toymaker's (played by Neil Patrick Harris) victims, after visiting his shop in search of a puppet.

Posting a collection of behind-the-scenes snaps with David Tennant and Catherine Tate to Instagram, the actor revealed the fun bonding activity the cast took part in during filming.

"I'm struggling to think of a stranger evening than one, last June, doing a @bbcdoctorwho themed escape room, with The Doctor, Donna and the Toymaker. David and Neil, it turns out, are *very* good at escape rooms. The rest of us, less so," he began.

"They rushed around the room, picking up clues and turning switches and all manner of other things, whilst the rest of us looked on, utterly bemused (& a little tooty in my case). So on they powered. Leaving us scratching our heads in a room full of disembodied Cybermen ones."

Charlie went on to explain how Tennant miraculously led the group to complete the tricky puzzle, saying: "Before confusion could give way to frustration, the tannoy crackled. It was David. They'd somehow managed to finish the entire thing whilst we all had stood still where we'd been left. Although he'd lost his lilting, melodic, Scottish brogue. He was now The Doctor.

BBC / Bad Wolf / James Pardon

"And in the Doctor's voice he began barking orders at us, talking us through the puzzles and guiding us out of whatever wibbly wobbly mess we were in and back to the safety of Bristol. 'Donna! Quick! You have to get them out of there, the Cybermen are coming!'"

The actor concluded the post with a touching message for former co-star Millie Gibson, ahead of her upcoming debut as Ncuti Gatwa's companion Ruby Sunday. "I can't wait for what's next and to BURST with pride the moment @milliegibbo graces the screen," he said.

Sex Education star Gatwa will begin his adventures as The Fifteenth Doctor on Christmas Day (December 25) — with the festive episode featuring special appearances from Michelle Greenidge, Angela Wynter, Anita Dobson and Davina McCall.

Doctor Who's 'The Church on Ruby Road' will air on Christmas Day (December 25). The show airs on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere.





