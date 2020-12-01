Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker 'Absolutely Devastated' As Tosin Cole And Bradley Walsh Exit Show

Jodie Whittaker has said she is “absolutely devastated” after it was revealed two major characters are set to leave Doctor Who.

The BBC confirmed that Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole will leave their roles as the Doctor’s companions Graham and Ryan in the upcoming New Year’s Day special.

Jodie, who plays the Time Lord in the in the BBC series, said following the announcement: ”[I’m] absolutely devastated. Without going into any specifics about anything to do with character or what happens, just purely knowing it was the last scenes for myself with those actors, both of them had to carry me to my trailer.

“I’ve not cried like that for such a long time.”

Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh are leaving Doctor Who (Photo: BBC)

She added that she “felt incredibly bereaved about what this journey has been because this started with us, as well”.

Tosin and Bradley joined the show alongside Jodie and fellow companion Mandip Gill in 2017.

Tosin said he was “looking forward to having a rest” after finishing work on the series.

“It’s been an honour to work on such a cultural institution with fans across the world,” he said.

“The people like me on the screen come and go, but it’s the people behind the scenes and the fans that will always be there keeping the Doctor Who world alive and exciting.”

The foursome joined Doctor Who in 2017 (Photo: BBC)

Bradley described his and Tosin’s last episode as “very, very dramatic”.

“It is quite sad and poignant is the word. You can expect a lot of poignancy from the episode,” he said.

The New Year’s Day episode of Doctor Who, Revolution Of The Daleks, will see John Barrowman reprise his role as Captain Jack Harkness, while Chris Noth will also return as Jack Robertson.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.