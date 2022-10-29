This Doctor Uses Tech To Help People Advocate For Their Health

Courtesy of Apple (Desai)

I grew up with a strong Indian culture, and my parents wanted me to be a physician. I, however, was set on journalism. They won. I started a bachelor of science/MD program. But I was miserable; my grades were all over the place. So I switched my major to computer science and my minor to communications. After graduation, I interned at a CBS affiliate, which led to a desk assistant job at ABC News. I worked my way up to World News Tonight before moving to the business side at The Walt Disney Company in L.A.

Then, in 2001, I came home to visit my parents, and my mom woke up with the worst headache of her life, which is a sign of stroke (though I didn’t know it at the time). She went into a coma in front of me and ended up having a hemorrhagic stroke, staying in the ICU for more than four weeks. September 11th happened and we were near NYC, so she moved to a rehab hospital sooner than expected.

While there, I gained a whole new appreciation of doctors. I witnessed the different specialties taking care of her. When medicine works at its best, it’s like an orchestra. It’s amazing. One of the best pieces of advice a neurosurgeon there gave me was that you have to be empowered to advocate, for a loved one and/or yourself. And that—ultimately yearlong—experience is when I fell in love with medicine. When I went back to my job, it wasn’t the same. I applied to medical school and began my journey.

I’ll never forget my first day sitting in the lecture hall, thinking, They’re going to tell me any minute that they made a mistake and I don’t belong here. I was scared. But I immersed myself. I was passionate about it for the right reasons this time.

I went to Stanford for residency, when the electronic medical record was rolling out. It was the first time technology took hold in a big way. I was fascinated by how it could help the experience. Once finished, I stayed there, with a job that was both clinical (working in hospitalist medicine) and administrative (implementing new tech in the health system).

In 2017, I connected with people at Apple, which led to my move. I was drawn to Apple because of the impact we could have using tech to empower people. (Everything in my life, personally and professionally, aligned.) I never want someone to feel helpless the way I did when I got my mom’s diagnosis. I want them to feel they can take control of their health.

Also, a lot of what I counseled patients about was tied to lifestyle. Your well-being is made up of small steps, whether activity, sleep, mobility, menstrual tracking, or hearing. If you take action using science-based data and insights you learn about yourself, there’s nothing more powerful. Because you’re tapping yourself as a motivator. And that’s precisely what we’ve been working toward at Apple.



GO-TO GUIDANCE

Choosing a fave health feature on Apple Watch or iPhone is kind of like picking a favorite child, says Dr. Desai. Here, three of the ones she loves best—and that induce allover mind-body harmony.

Irregular rhythm notifications. “Like a car dashboard that alerts you something’s off, these notifications focus on areas of heart health you should be aware of. Also, it’s one of Apple’s first FDA-regulated features, which makes it extra special!”

Cycle tracking. “We put our platform behind an important topic: the science of menstrual cycles. We’re always improving the feature through our Apple Women’s Health Study. Even as a physician, I’m surprised by what I continue to learn about myself. Like how I get chills ahead of my period.”

Mindfulness prompts. “They prompt you to stop for a moment and just breathe—they’re nice reminders for reflection. As a mom of three, I integrate them into my day regularly. I’m a big believer in movement and meditation and the various forms they can come in.”

