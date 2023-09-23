‘Doctor Who’ Unveils 60th Anniversary Specials Trailer With Neil Patrick-Harris
An exclusive new trailer revealing more of what’s to come when Doctor Who returns this November has arrived.
Doctor Who returns in November with three special episodes featuring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, all coinciding with the 60th anniversary. Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will air over the period.
More from Deadline
'Harry Potter's Miriam Margolyes Latest To Board 'Doctor Who'
BBC Studios Profits Hit Record $310M As Aggressive Commercial Push Continues
'Doctor Who' Casts BAFTA-Winner Lenny Rush As Member Of Time Lord's Team
The new trailer features Neil Patrick-Harris playing “The Toymaker,” an all-powerful enemy last seen in 1966. Also, Jemma Redgrave reprises her iconic role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart
Showrunner Russell T Davies said the tale “is just the start, as the fever starts to burn. We’re heading for a November full of Doctor Who surprises, for fans and new viewers alike. Stay alert!”
Disney+ will be the exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland. Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland.
Best of Deadline
SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements: Full List Of Movies And TV Series
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.