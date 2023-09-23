‘Doctor Who’ Unveils 60th Anniversary Specials Trailer With Neil Patrick-Harris

An exclusive new trailer revealing more of what’s to come when Doctor Who returns this November has arrived.

Doctor Who returns in November with three special episodes featuring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, all coinciding with the 60th anniversary. Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will air over the period.

The new trailer features Neil Patrick-Harris playing “The Toymaker,” an all-powerful enemy last seen in 1966. Also, Jemma Redgrave reprises her iconic role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

Showrunner Russell T Davies said the tale “is just the start, as the fever starts to burn. We’re heading for a November full of Doctor Who surprises, for fans and new viewers alike. Stay alert!”

Disney+ will be the exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland. Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland.

