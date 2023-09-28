‘Doctor Who: Unleashed’ Set at BBC – Global Bulletin

COMPANION PIECE

The BBC has commissioned “Doctor Who: Unleashed,” a 30-minute factual entertainment series that will accompany the upcoming new season of “Doctor Who.” The companion show, hosted by Steffan Powell, will kick off after every episode of “Doctor Who” and will provide insights into how it was made and feature interviews with cast and crew.

“Doctor Who,” which is celebrating its 60th anniversary with David Tennant as the 14th Doctor, returns in November with three episodes. Jemma Redgrave reprises her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and Neil Patrick Harris will play the Toymaker, an all-powerful enemy last seen in 1966. Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the 15th Doctor will air over the festive period.

More from Variety

“Doctor Who: Unleashed” is produced by Bright Branch Media for BBC Studios for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Russell T Davies, “Doctor Who” showrunner, said: “Over the years, I meet so many people who were inspired to find careers in TV, because of the behind-the-scenes material the BBC would show. And now it’s back, in the grand old tradition of ‘Doctor Who Confidential,’ but in a brand new form, ‘Unleashed.’ So a whole new generation – and faithful fans of old – can see what the stars and the crew get up to behind the cameras.”

“Doctor Who” will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the U.K. and Ireland. Disney+ will be the exclusive home for new seasons of “Doctor Who” outside of the U.K. and Ireland.

PRODUCTION

Rajkummar Rao (“Bheed”) and Triptii Dimri (“Qala”) will headline quirky Bollywood family drama “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,” directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa (the “Dream Girl” franchise), that commences principal photography imminently. The film is produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms and Wakaoo Films in association with Thinkink picturez. Producers include Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shaandilyaa and Vimal Lahoti.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.