‘Doctor Who’ New Trailer Reveals Episode Titles For 60th Anniversary Specials

The three titles for the upcoming Doctor Who specials celebrating yet another transition in the series have been revealed by the BBC.

Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, coinciding with the long-running series’ 60th anniversary. Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will then air over the period.

In the weeks leading up to the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final, three coded teasers were scattered through the BBC One schedule. Each teaser included a binary code which gave fans clues to one of the three special episode titles. The teasers all pointed to a big reveal on the night of the Eurovision Grand Final,

The three titles: Special One (“The Star Beast”); Special Two (“Wild Blue Yonder”); and Special Three (“The Giggle”).

The trailer also gave a look of what’s to come with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, alongside Catherine Tate, who has reprised her role as Donna Noble, with further teasers of other moments which include stars Neil Patrick Harris and Yasmin Finney, who step into the world of Doctor Who for the 60th anniversary special episodes.

“The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor’s biggest adventure yet,” said showrunner Russell T Davies. “Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna, and disaster about to be unleashed!”

Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland. Disney+ will be the exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland.

