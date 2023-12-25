‘Doctor Who’ Teaser & 2024 Premiere Update: Ncuti Gatwa Takes Over The TARDIS Alongside Millie Gibson

The TARDIS will head into the vortex in the spring.

The BBC has confirmed that the new season of Doctor Who — starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, alongside Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday — will premiere in May on the pubcaster in the UK and Disney+ in the rest of Planet Earth. Watch the half-minute first teaser for the new episodes below.

The time-traveling duo heads to Swinging Sixties London, sporting period-correct threads, and watches as a little Liverpudlian combo lays down a track. Later, we hear the Doctor say, “Ruby, there are powers beyond the universe.” To which she replies: “Are you getting scared? ‘Cause you’re just babbling now.”

Oh, and myriad monsters are along for the ride.

Yasmin Finney and Bonnie Langford are reprising their respective roles as Rose Noble and Mel Bush in the new season, and Jinkx Monsoon will debut as the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet. Jonathan Groff has a mysterious key role along with Indira Varma as the Duchess and Lenny Rush as Morris.

Produced by Bad Wolf and BBC Studios, the revered sci-fi stalwart celebrated its 60th anniversary with a brace of Christmas specials this year. Doctor Who is the world’s longest running action-adventure TV series, bowing in 1963 and boasting a huge global following. The show has 9.6m fans across social platforms/channels and 100 million video views on YouTube in the last year alone.

