‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel Banned In Saudi Arabia Reportedly Over LGBTQ Character

After movies like “Eternals” and “West Side Story” were canceled in countries outside the U.S. due to LGBTQ inclusion, the upcoming Disney and Marvel Studios film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” now faces a ban in Saudi Arabia, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The ban on the highly anticipated sequel to Marvel’s mind-bending blockbuster starring Benedict Cumberbatch is said to be related to LGBTQ representation, as the film introduces the character America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez), who is gay in the comics she first appeared in, according to THR.

Homosexuality is officially illegal across the Gulf, which means films featuring any LGBTQ references or issues often fail to overcome censorship.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was set to be released across the Gulf on May 5. However, advance tickets can no longer be purchased in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or Qatar.

Advance tickets still appear to be available in the United Arab Emirates, a hint the film may still be released there.

Doctor Strange and Wanda will not be here during their journey between universes!#DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness won't be released in Egypt pic.twitter.com/Nqox2vGf5g — IMAX Egypt (@IMAXegypt) April 23, 2022

IMAX Egypt also announced a ban for the theatrical release of the film, which is scheduled to premiere across most of the world on May 6.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

