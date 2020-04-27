Doctor Strange in Iron Man armour revealed in lost scene from 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Doctor Strange (Credit: Marvel/Disney)

Doctor Strange traded in his mystical Cloak of Levitation for some more high-tech garms in Avengers: Infinity War.

Sadly, we never got to see Benedict Cumberbatch's earnest superhero all dolled up like Iron Man, but now, thanks to Comicbook.com, we've had a glimpse of the deleted scene from the movie.

The pop culture site hosted a watch-along party of the first of the final two chapters in the Avengers series yesterday, with Infinity War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely among those joining in.

McFeely provided the visual of Strange in the armour, from a scene that would have taken place around his rescue from the clutches of Thanos toady Ebony Maw.

The pic is captioned: “So, there were other versions of this rescue. Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream...”

So, there were other versions of this rescue. Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream... #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty -SM pic.twitter.com/ZToVfWpnHg — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020

Directors the Russo brothers even chipped in:

Best one made the movie...I think... — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

It's not the first time we've seen Strange in the armour, but it's the first time in the flesh.

Concept art was unveiled last year, on the release of the book Avengers: Endgame - The Art of the Movie.

Then Marvel visual development artist Phil Saunders got clearance to reveal even more via his Instagram page, with Strange pinned down – literally – by Maw during the capture scene, but wearing the Stark Industries get-up.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, meanwhile, who was also taking part in the #QuarantineWatchParty, revealed that Peter Quill and his crew of galactic misfits were only set to make a cameo appearance in Infinity War.

“Originally they were solely going to cameo in 'Avengers 3' but by the time I was writing the screenplay for Vol 2 it became something more,” he told a fan.

Originally they were solely going to cameo in “Avengers 3” but by the time I was writing the screenplay for Vol 2 it became something more. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 https://t.co/RnUH74GN0n — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020

Gunn will be back on Guardians for the third movie once he's finished The Suicide Squad for Marvel.