'Doctor Who' stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson wear some 'fab gear' for '60s-set episode

The BBC has revealed that the upcoming season of Doctor Who will find the TARDIS visiting the swinging '60s — the decade which birthed the now 60-year-old show — and that stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson will be suitably attired for the trip.

Just-released images show Gatwa, who plays the titular time-traveler, and Gibson, who portrays the Doc's companion Ruby, wearing some groovy threads.

This latest look at the season follows yesterday's release of images featuring Jinkx Monsoon in a costume the RuPaul's Drag Race icon will wear on the new season of the show.

It was announced last May that Gatwa had been cast as the Doctor by returning showrunner Russell T. Davies.

"The future is here and it's Ncuti!" Davies said in a statement at the time. "Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honor to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started."

Doctor Who will return in November with a trio of 60th anniversary special episodes starring series veterans David Tennant and Catherine Tate. After that, Tennant and Tate will hand off to Gatwa and Gibson.

See an images of Gatwa and Gibson dressed in '60s-style clothes above.

