Doctor Who seasons 1 to 4 set for remastered Blu-ray release

BBC

Fans of Doctor Who, rejoice: The first four series of the rebooted timeline are being released on Blu-ray.

The episodes cover the lifespans of the Ninth and Tenth Doctor — played by Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant, respectively — and the set includes 18 discs total.

The release will comprise all 60 episodes from the four series as well as five specials, with the bonus features including an exclusive extra from Tennant and showrunner Russell T Davies (via BBC Doctor Who).

Related: Doctor Who confirms four new cast members, including Hollyoaks star

Due to be released on November 13, the collection is available to pre-order on Amazon for £54.99.

It comes as part of the show's 60th anniversary, with three new specials set to air on the BBC later this year. The special episodes will see Tennant return as the Fourteenth Doctor alongside former companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) before handing the baton to Ncuti Gatwa.

Additionally, the specials will introduce Yasmin Finney's Rose. The Heartstopper actor recently teased fans with what they can expect from the episodes and beyond.

James Pardon - BBC

BBC

Related: Doctor Who star Ruth Madeley drops hint about new character

“You can look forward to a lot of scary things," she began. "When you think of Doctor Who, you think of the scariest episode ['Blink', with] the Weeping Angels. It's the scariest episode in history and the most popular [too].

“In this series, I was scared when I saw some of the things. It [sends] shivers down your spine. But, I can't tell you too much. What I can say is it is going to be full of scares, full of laughs, full of all of it."

"To act with [Fifteenth Doctor] Ncuti is just amazing because we are both very young as well, and it's just really nice to have that. He's making history, literally, and I'm just really happy to be a part of his world," she added.

Doctor Who returns later in 2023 on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere. Meanwhile, in the US, the show airs on BBC America, with series 1-12 available on Max.

You Might Also Like