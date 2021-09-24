Doctor Who: Russell T Davies returns as programme showrunner

Davies said he was "still a viewer" for the time being

Screenwriter Russell T Davies is to take charge again of Doctor Who, the sci-fi show he helped revive in 2005.

Davies, who was the fantasy drama's showrunner until 2009, will take over when Chris Chibnall departs next year.

"I'm beyond excited to be back on my favourite show," said Davies, who resumes his role as the show prepares to mark its 60th anniversary in 2023.

One of his first responsibilities will be to decide who takes over the Tardis following Jodie Whittaker's exit.

The actress is set to hang up her Sonic Screwdriver after one more six-part series and three 2022 specials.

"There's a whole series of Jodie Whittaker's brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm," Davies continued. "I'm still a viewer for now."

Jodie Whittaker will star in a new series and three specials next year, before she exits the series

Chibnall said it was "monumentally exciting and fitting" that Davies would be back in charge for the series' 60th birthday.

"Russell built the baton that is about to be handed back to him," the writer and producer continued.

Davies revived Doctor Who in its current incarnation with Christopher Eccleston as the Doctor and remained for David Tennant's time as the Doctor.

Steven Moffatt took over when Matt Smith took on the role, staying to supervise Peter Capaldi's stint as TV's indefatigable Time Lord.

The success of Doctor Who's relaunch led Davies to create two spin-off shows, Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

After leaving the show in 2009 he enjoyed more acclaim with TV dramas Years and Years, A Very English Scandal and It's A Sin.

Piers Wenger, the BBC's director of drama, said the news of Davies' return would "delight Doctor Who fans across the globe".

"We are thrilled that Russell is returning to Doctor Who to build on the huge achievements of Chris and Jodie," he continued. "Russell, it's wonderful to have you back."

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.