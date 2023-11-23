Doctor Who releases first-look footage of Ncuti Gatwa with new companion Millie

BBC

Doctor Who has teased fans with first look footage of Ncuti Gatwa with new companion Millie Robson in a special 60th anniversary video.

Until now, viewers have only seen photos of Gatwa with the Coronation Street actress in their roles as the new doctor and Ruby Sunday.

However, bosses treated fans to a brief clip of the two in an upcoming scene from the new series today in a video to mark the show's 60th birthday (November 23).

BBC

"60 years of #DoctorWho, a lifetime of memories... how many can you squeeze into 60 seconds? Let's find out! #DoctorWhoDay," reads the video caption, shared on the Official Doctor Who Twitter account.

The video begins with a close up of Gatwa, followed by clips of other recent Doctor Who actors including David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith and Christopher Eccleston.

It goes on to share snippets of key Doctor Who scenes from the last 60 years, starting with the very first episode and doctor William Hartnell.

60 years of #DoctorWho, a lifetime of memories... how many can you squeeze into 60 seconds? Let's find out! #DoctorWhoDay ❤️❤️➕🟦 pic.twitter.com/mxRkjj5B7x — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 23, 2023

After speeding through the fourteen previous Doctor Who actors, the last few seconds see Gatwa and Robson in character, marking the fifteenth Doctor and the new chapter ahead.

Lasting mere seconds, viewers see Gatwa's Doctor and Ruby Sunday running away from something, both baring terrified expressions.

It appears as though the Doctor goes to direct Ruby towards an escape or hiding place, as he continues to look on in panic.

James Pardon - BBC

Unsurprisingly the reveal caused quite the reaction amongst Twitter users, with many commenting "OMG" on the Doctor Who post.

Viewers won't have to wait too much longer to see the pair in action, with it understood that they will feature somewhere in the upcoming anniversary specials and this year's Christmas Day special. The new series of Doctor Who is then expected to follow in spring 2024.

Doctor Who returns for three 60th anniversary specials, beginning with 'The Star Beast' on November 25. The show airs on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere.

Classic episodes of Doctor Who are now made available via BBC iPlayer in the UK as well.

