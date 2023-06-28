Doctor Who and The Queen's Gambit stars sign on for new BBC series Dreaming Whilst Black

New BBC series Dreaming Whilst Black has signed on an impressive cast of names, including Doctor Who's Jessica Hynes and The Queen's Gambit's Akemnji Ndifornyen.

The anticipated show is based on creator Adjani Salmon's 2021 pilot of the same name, and tells the story of aspiring director Kwabena, who is stuck in a dead-end job and hoping to make the next step in his career.

Set to be led by Salmon, the cast also includes Doctor Who's Jo Martin, Peep Show's Isy Suttie, The Tick's Peter Serafinowicz, Chef!'s Roger Griffiths, The Little Mermaid's Martina Laird, The Serpent Queen's Steve Furst and Love Island star Ovie Soko (via Variety).

A number of stars from the pilot will return too, including Dani Moseley as Amy, Demmy Ladipo as Maurice, Rachel Adedeji as Funmi, babirye bukilwa as Vanessa, Alexander Owen as Adam and Will Hislop as Lewis.

Dreaming Whilst Black originally started as a web series, with the main show set to premiere on BBC Three and iPlayer next month.

Speaking to Digital Spy back in 2021 when the pilot aired, Salmon reflected on how the story holds a mirror to what it's like being Black in traditionally white spaces.

"We couldn't talk about trying to make it in this industry, or any industry, and not acknowledge the fact that he's Black," he said. "It changes the landscape of how he has to play the game."

Salmon added of a then-potential series: "There were intentionally two dreams in the pilot, which is one he dreamt himself being a filmmaker, and the other is he dreamt himself with this woman.

"And the pilot ends with him taking actions towards both of those dreams, so I do think that we would expect to see both of those dreams be explored, whether successfully or not, we don't know.

"But those are definitely two of the major storylines that we'll be running."

Dreaming Whilst Black will premiere on BBC Three and iPlayer in July.

