Doctor Who: Mystery knitter's anniversary tribute

An anonymous knitter has crafted two bollard toppers to mark the 60th anniversary of TV programme Doctor Who.

Syston Knitting Banxy unveiled a Tardis and character K9 from the show on the day of its anniversary.

The show's first episode was broadcast on BBC One on 23 November 1963.

The mystery knitter, who has placed the creations in Syston, Leicestershire, said: "A request, but I did want to find time to create these tributes, being a huge Dr Who fan.

"Today is the 60th anniversary of the sci-fi show, and I've specifically knitted K9 because of a local link."

She added the voice of K9 is Leicester-born John Leeson.

The Tardis is needlepoint and has been made by stitching on a plastic canvas.

K9's body is knitted while cross-stitched canvas has been used for his head.

