Doctor Who issues statement in support of Black Lives Matter

Doctor Who has issued a statement supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, emphasising the Doctor's passion for "understanding and inclusion".

The official Twitter account for the BBC sci-fi drama tweeted a message of solidarity for Black Lives Matter, saying that Doctor Who "stands against racism".

"We stand with our Black cast members, crew members, storytellers and collaborators. We stand in solidarity with our Black fans and the entire Black community. The Doctor has always stood for justice, kindness, empathy, understanding and inclusion. We too will work to express these ideals through our stories and practises, now and always."

The show recently featured the Doctor being played by a Black actor for the first time, with Jo Martin portraying a previously undiscovered past incarnation of the Doctor during the 12th series.

Doctor Who has also explored the issue of racism in stories including 2018's well-received 'Rosa', which focused on civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

Doctor Who is the latest name in entertainment to express support for the Black Lives Matter movement, which has gathered pace after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

RuPaul's Drag Race stars joined together for a special live stream event, while Star Wars released a statement in support of actor John Boyega after he gave a powerful speech at a London demonstration.

Netflix has launched a Black Lives Matter collection to highlight stories about the Black experience and filmmaker Spike Lee has released a new short film titled 3 Brothers – Radio Raheem, Eric Garner and George Floyd, which merges real-life footage with clips from his 1989 film Do the Right Thing.

The Doctor will next be on our screens at Christmas in a festive special 'Revolution of the Daleks', which star Mandip Gill (Yasmin Khan) recently confirmed has already been filmed.

Doctor Who airs on BBC One in the UK and BBC America in the US, and will return for a festive special.

For more information on how you can support Black Lives Matter, please visit its official website or donate here. Readers can also donate to the UK anti-discrimination group Stand Up To Racism, and the Unite Families & Friends Campaign, which supports those affected by deaths in police, prison and psychiatric custody.

