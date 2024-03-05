Doctor and Influencer Qin Huilan, 70, Makes Runway Debut at Miu Miu Show: 'Never Give Up on Your Dreams'

"Who would have thought that at the age of 70, I would be standing here on the runway today?" the Shanghai-based doctor wrote on Instagram

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty (2) Qin Huilan at Miu Miu show

One influencer just made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week!

Dr. Qin Huilan just walked the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show on Tuesday. The 70-year-old wore a long gray coat with silver embellishments, a pair of oversize metallic gloves, a black scarf, a small brown leather bag and a pair of pointy-toe Mary Janes.

The Shanghai-based influencer, known for her admiration of Miu Miu and Prada, was invited by the fashion house via Instagram direct message to walk this week’s show. She explained in her Tuesday Instagram post that “it only took a few days” from first receiving “the private message to the official invitation letter.”

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Qin Huilan walking the Miu Miu runway

Huilan had plenty of eyes on her while she walked the runway, as the fashion house had a stacked front row that included Joey King, Camille Row, Sydney Sweeney and Ava DuVernay. But she walked like a pro and brought her love of the house to the forefront.

Dr. Huilan began her Instagram caption by thanking her son for helping her register her to the social media site and then later taught her “how to post and communicate on it.”

“I seem to have opened the door to a new world,” declared the influencer.



She continued to thank followers from around the globe. “Friends from all over the world have left me comments and likes. They appreciate my outfits and leave me messages. Some outfit accounts forward my pictures, hoping more people can see me,” added the influencer.

Huilan also thanked “all the team members for giving her “the opportunity to challenge herself,” along with “every stranger in Paris who smiled... and cheered” her on.

The Shanghai doctor then explained how the process developed after the initial communication.

“I managed to tackle the preparation work challenge in an intense schedule, using Google Translate to overcome the language barrier,” wrote Huilan. “I took action to prove that age is not a problem!”

She also took this opportunity to inspire others and “encourage everyone who is confused at a certain point, never give up on your dreams!”

“Before the age of 70, I only cared about my patients as a doctor,” she confessed. “Who would have thought that at the age of 70, I would be standing here on the runway today?”

“Come on! Look! This is Paris! Look! This is miumiu’s runway! Look! This is 70-year-old Qin,” concluded the doctor.



Read the original article on People.