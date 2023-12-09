Doctor Who: The Giggle - 60th anniversary special recap

Photograph: Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

We didn’t want David Tennant to go, and it was time for Ncuti Gatwa to finally take the Tardis keys, but in a twist we got both of them at once. It was no surprise, though, that Neil Patrick Harris was a scene-stealing romp, revelling in silly accents, closeup card magic and imaginative cruelty.

The Toymaker’s violence-dealing dance scene at Unit HQ to the Spice Girls rivalled the Master’s Rasputin routine in the Power of the Doctor, and seemed like the new Russell T Davies era writ large: bright, bold and knowingly silly, but with an underlying political message.

Shirley Anne Bingham (Ruth Madeley) was back too, and the barb a possessed Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) aimed at her, that she had seen her getting up out of her wheelchair, was oddly prescient. It was filmed months and months ago, but echoed the ludicrous discourse after Madeley’s first appearance about whether a character in a wheelchair could be capable of crossing their legs. Online discourse like that was one of Davies’ real-life targets with this script, with its not-too-subtle messaging that having every human online and 100% certain they were right about everything was a recipe for global chaos.

A return for former companion Mel (Bonnie Langford) finally got to show that her character really had been, as described, a computer programmer, and not just an eternally-in-distress 1980s damsel. And Langford got to use her singing and dancing skills for plot-driven reasons too.

At its heart, for the first 40 minutes, this was about Tennant and Catherine Tate (Donna). At times tender, at times dry or sarcastic with each other – “I’m already running!” – but always friends. When Donna so effortlessly negotiated a future job at Unit, you feared the worst for her – that it would be another fantastic dream she would never get to have, but she ended up with her family life, and an unexpected plus one in the shape of a grounded Fourteenth Doctor.

Gatwa’s entrance, due to the show’s first ever “bi-generation”, appears to be acting as a character cleanse for the Doctor and a potential soft timeline reset for the show as a whole. It meant a huge tonal shift for the final third, leaving the demise of the Toymaker almost an aside as the Doctors stood together, using the 60th anniversary to wave goodbye to the past and usher in the future.

Story continues

Sum it up in one sentence?

The Toymaker returns to drive the human race to distraction with a doll, only to find they’ve gifted the Doctor a home.

Life aboard the Tardis

We got the awkward conversation that happens every time a current companion meets an earlier one – “but you’d never mentioned them”. And the Toymaker’s puppet replay of the grisly fates of Amy, Clara and Bill rammed home how life on the Tardis has become a hazardous occupation in the modern era.

Fear factor

The scenes inside the Toymaker’s shop had a creepy dreamlike feel to them, with the dolls at times evoking horror movie vibes – albeit a horror movie you can show to eight-year-old kids on a Saturday teatime.

Mysteries and questions

The Meeps’s reference to its boss in the first special, and the Toymaker saying there was a thing hiding in the universe that even he was afraid to challenge, but would be somebody else’s game, seem to be setting up a big bad for Gatwa’s first full season. And the Master couldn’t really be trapped for all eternity in a gold tooth? Of course not. That was surely the hand of the Rani picking up the tooth after it dropped.

Deeper into the vortex

Next time

Ncuti! With trousers on for at least some of the time! Millie Gibson! Davina McCall! Christmas! Goblins from (probably) outer space! It all starts at 5.55pm Christmas Day on BBC One in the UK and on Disney+ all around the world.

60th anniversary specials

Special 1: The Star Beast

Special 2: Wild Blue Yonder

Special 3: The Giggle

Christmas special: The Church on Ruby Road





Flux / Series 13

Chapter one: The Halloween Apocalypse

Chapter two: War of the Sontarans

Chapter three: Once, Upon Time

Chapter four: Village of the Angels

Chapter five: Survivors of the Flux

Chapter six: The Vanquishers

New Year's Special: Eve of the Daleks

Spring special: Legend of the Sea Devils

BBC centenary special: The Power of the Doctor





Series 12

Episode 1: Spyfall part one

Episode 2: Spyfall part two

Episode 3: Orphan 55

Episode 4: Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror

Episode 5: Fugitive of the Judoon

Episode 6: Praxeus

Episode 7: Can You Hear Me?

Episode 8: The Haunting of Villa Diodati

Episode 9: Ascension of the Cybermen

Episode 10: The Timeless Children

New Year's special: Revolution of the Daleks

Series 11

Episode 1: The Woman Who Fell to Earth

Episode 2: The Ghost Monument

Episode 3: Rosa

Episode 4: Arachnids in the UK

Episode 5: The Tsuangra Condundrum

Episode 6: Demons of the Punjab

Episode 7: Kerblam!

Episode 8: The Witchfinders

Episode 9: It Takes You Away

Episode 10: The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos

New Year's special: Resolution

Series 10

Episode 1: The Pilot

Episode 2: Smile

Episode 3: Thin Ice

Episode 4: Knock Knock

Episode 5: Oxygen

Episode 6: Extremis

Episode 7: The Pyramid at the End of the World

Episode 8: The Lie of the Land

Episode 9: Empress of Mars

Episode 10: The Eaters of Light

Episode 11: World Enough and Time

Episode 12: The Doctor Falls

2017 Christmas special: Twice Upon A Time

Series 9

Episode 1: The Magician's Apprentice

Episode 2: The Witch's Familiar

Episode 3: Under The Lake

Episode 4: Before The Flood

Episode 5: The Girl Who Died

Episode 6: The Woman Who Lived

Episode 7: The Zygon Invasion

Episode 8: The Zygon Inversion

Episode 9: Sleep No More

Episode 10: Face The Raven

Episode 11: Heaven Sent

Episode 12: Hell Bent

2015 Christmas special: The Husbands of River Song

2016 Christmas special: The Return of Doctor Mysterio

Series 8

Episode 1: Deep Breath

Episode 2: Into The Dalek

Episode 3: Robot of Sherwood

Episode 4: Listen

Episode 5: Time Heist

Episode 6: The Caretaker

Episode 7: Kill The Moon

Episode 8: Mummy on the Orient Express

Episode 9: Flatline

Episode 10: In the Forest of the Night

Episode 11: Dark Water

Episode 12: Death In Heaven

2014 Christmas special: Last Christmas

Series 7

Episode 1: Asylum of the Daleks

Episode 2: Dinosaurs on a Spaceship

Episode 3: A Town Called Mercy

Episode 4: The Power of Three

Episode 5: The Angels Take Manhatten

2012 Christmas special: The Snowmen

Episode 6: The Bells of Saint John

Episode 7: The Rings of Akhaten

Episode 8: Cold War

Episode 9: Hide

Episode 10: Journey to the Centre of the Tardis

Episode 11: The Crimson Horror

Episode 12: Nightmare in Silver

Episode 13: The Name of the Doctor

50th Anniversary special: The Day of the Doctor

2013 Christmas special: The Time of the Doctor

Series 6

Episode 1: The Impossible Astronaut

Episode 2: Day of the Moon

Episode 3: The Curse of the Black Spot

Episode 4: The Doctor's Wife

Episode 5: The Rebel Flesh

Episode 6: The Almost People

Episode 7: A Good Man Goes To War

Episode 8: Let's Kill Hitler

Episode 9: Night Terrors

Episode 10: The Girl Who Waited

Episode 11: The God Complex

Episode 12: Closing Time

Episode 13: The Wedding of River Song

2011 Christmas special: The Doctor, The Widow and the Wardrobe

Series 5

Episode 1: The Eleventh Hour

Episode 2: The Beast Below

Episode 3: Victory of the Daleks

Episode 4: The Time of Angels

Episode 5: Flesh and Stone

Episode 6: The Vampires of Venice

Episode 7: Amy's Choice

Episode 8: The Hungry Earth

Episode 9: Cold Blood

Episode 10: Vincent and the Doctor

Episode 11: The Lodger

Episode 12: The Pandorica Opens

Episode 13: The Big Bang

2010 Christmas special: A Christmas Carol