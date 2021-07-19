Doctor G First Look: Ayushmann Khurrana in a Campus Comedy Drama with Rakul Preet Singh

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo that was released digitally when the lockdown began in 2020. The actor will now be working in a medical drama with Rakul Preet Singh, shooting for which has just begun. Ayushmann shared the first look of Doctor G, which is a campus comedy drama with the two actors playing doctors. The photo has Ayushmann sporting the doctor’s coat.

“Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #DoctorGFirstLook,” he wrote while sharing the picture. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, this will be Ayushmann’s third collaboration with Junglee Pictures after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018).

“Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It’s an honour to portray a doctor on the screen for the first time. I am excited to start shooting because it’s going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life,” Ayushmann told ETimes.

Ayushmann is yet to have a film release since last year’s Gulabo Sitabo in June. He has two other projects in the pipeline – Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek.

