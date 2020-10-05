Doctor found dead with daughter ‘went out of her way’ to support patients

A doctor at the centre of a double murder probe “went out of her way” to help patients during the Covid-19 lockdown and was “a joy to work with”.

Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and her daughter, Vian Mangrio, 14, were found dead inside their fire and smoke-damaged house in Burnley, Lancashire, by police at about 8.45am on Thursday.

Two men, aged 51 and 56, from Burnley have been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, two counts of rape and one of arson with intent to endanger life.

A post-mortem examination on Dr Sacharvi showed she died from pressure to her neck and that she was also assaulted.

View photos Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi (Lancashire Police/PA) More

Tests have shown Miss Mangrio, a pupil at Marsden Heights School in Nelson, was badly burnt, but officials have not yet determined the cause of her death.

Dr Sacharvi was a junior doctor with Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust’s specialist perinatal community mental health team since February.

She most recently worked at the trust’s Daisyfield site in Blackburn.

Paying tribute to her, perinatal lead consultant Gill Strachan said: “Dr Sacharvi fitted in well with the team.

“She was approachable, diligent and had formed good working relationships with the team.

“She was empathic and well-liked by the women and families that she worked with.

“Her colleagues described her as very kind, brilliant and a joy to work with.

View photos Vian Mangrio (Lancashire Police/PA) More

“During lockdown when Covid-19 restrictions were in place, she went out of her way to support the care of women, personally delivering prescriptions to women isolating at home.

“The team are shocked and saddened, and she will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts are with family and friends at this very sad time.”

Floral tributes continue to be left outside the family home in Colne Road, Reedley, by well-wishers.

One card read: “RIP Gorgeous. You did not deserve this … Thank you for everything you have done for me and made me a better person.

“You’ll always be in my heart. I miss you so much. May you and your mom rest in peace. Love from Sky xxx”

Another unsigned message said: “May some good love come out of this horrendous crime. May people learn tolerance.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you both.

“Stupid, stupid. So sad, bad, wrong.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information following Sunday’s arrests.

Story continues