A Doctor Foster spinoff is happening – what's it all about?

Doctor Foster spoilers follow.
Writer Mike Bartlett's CV is extensive, but there's one project of his in particular that has received more attention than all of his other work combined: Doctor Foster.
The BBC drama stars Suranne Jones as the titular Gemma Foster, a GP whose life is thrown into disarray when she discovers that her husband is having an affair.
It was supremely popular with both viewers and critics, so much so that Bartlett, Jones and co find themselves answering questions about the likelihood of a third season almost three years down the line.
Season two's ending was by no means conclusive, with the door left ajar if its writer and cast wanted to revisit the narrative.
Gemma and Simon's son Tom (Tom Taylor) had, understandably, tired of the the ongoing war between his parents and decided to head out into the world on his own.
We last see him climbing out of Gemma's car, and neither the audience, nor his mum, know what has happened to him.
"I'm here," says Jones' character as she looks into the camera. "I'm your mum. I'm sorry and I'm here. I'll always be here waiting. When you want to come back. Whenever you want to come back."
But chatting to Radio Times in March about reprising the role, Jones sounded doubtful: "Series one was amazing, series two, equally, peaked at nearly ten million viewers and pushed in crazy directions. But I think Gemma's done."
Her co-star Bertie Carvel (Simon) added: "It will be difficult to get the band back together.
"That's the challenge with British TV, there aren't the budgets to keep people in golden handcuffs with such huge options. It was a blessing we were able to do the second and I wasn't too busy at that stage.
"The further we go in time, everybody's career is doing very nicely. You have to make a big investment in something in order to make it an endlessly returnable series."
But while it looks like that chapter of the story has closed, for now at least (never say never, and all that), Bartlett is revisiting the Doctor Foster universe with a new focus.
Here's everything you need to know.
Doctor Foster spinoff cast: Who's in it?
Gemma Foster's neighbour and friend Anna Baker, played by Victoria Hamilton, will be back on our screens, and her now ex-husband Neil, played by Adam James, will also reprise his role.
In Doctor Foster, Anna and Neil went their separate ways after the former had discovered that Gemma had slept with her husband. The pair rented out their house, with Neil finding his own flat while Anna went to live in Edinburgh with her sister. But clearly, she's had enough of the Scottish capital, settling instead in Manchester.
Other cast members include:
- Peter Davison (Doctor Who) and Alison Steadman (Gavin and Stacey), who play married couple Henry and Gail. The latter is about to celebrate her 70th birthday when she "has a chance encounter that flips her life upside down".
- Adrian Lester (Riviera) and Rachael Stirling (The Bletchley Circle) play David and Kelly who are described as "happily married". But David's head is turned by Saira (Hollyoaks' Saira Choudhry), who he meets on holiday.
- Hannah (Melissa Johns) and Liam (Joshua James) are expecting their first child, but a man called Andy (Calvin Demba), who Hannah had a one night stand with nine months ago, turns up and threatens everything.
Other cast members include musical theatre icon Elaine Paige, Susannah Fielding (This Time with Alan Partridge) and Melissa Johns (Coronation Street).
Erin Kellyman (Les Miserables) will play Belle's rebellious 15-year-old niece Maya.
Doctor Foster spinoff plot: What's it about?
Life is a six-part series set in a large house divided into four flats in Manchester.
It brings together four separate tales "to tell a larger story about what happens when we decide to step out of our own personal space and take a closer look into other people's lives."
It will explore "love, loss, birth, death, the ordinary, the extraordinary and everything in between".
Details are few and far between at the moment, but Anna, who is a pilates instructor, now goes by the name of Belle, which will probably be somewhat confusing for Neil.
There's also her niece, which begs the question: why is she looking after her sister's child?
Doctor Foster spinoff air date: When will it premiere?
Life is set to hit screens this autumn.
Watch this space for updates.
Doctor Foster spinoff trailer: When can I watch it?
Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere, so once we know that we'll have a better idea.
Digital Spy has launched its first-ever digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews, and videos. Access this edition with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.
Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.
You Might Also Like