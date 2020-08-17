A Doctor Foster spinoff is happening – what's it all about?

From Digital Spy

Writer Mike Bartlett's CV is extensive, but there's one project of his in particular that has received more attention than all of his other work combined: Doctor Foster.

The BBC drama stars Suranne Jones as the titular Gemma Foster, a GP whose life is thrown into disarray when she discovers that her husband is having an affair.

It was supremely popular with both viewers and critics, so much so that Bartlett, Jones and co find themselves answering questions about the likelihood of a third season almost three years down the line.

Season two's ending was by no means conclusive, with the door left ajar if its writer and cast wanted to revisit the narrative.

Gemma and Simon's son Tom (Tom Taylor) had, understandably, tired of the the ongoing war between his parents and decided to head out into the world on his own.

We last see him climbing out of Gemma's car, and neither the audience, nor his mum, know what has happened to him.

"I'm here," says Jones' character as she looks into the camera. "I'm your mum. I'm sorry and I'm here. I'll always be here waiting. When you want to come back. Whenever you want to come back."

But chatting to Radio Times in March about reprising the role, Jones sounded doubtful: "Series one was amazing, series two, equally, peaked at nearly ten million viewers and pushed in crazy directions. But I think Gemma's done."

Her co-star Bertie Carvel (Simon) added: "It will be difficult to get the band back together.

"That's the challenge with British TV, there aren't the budgets to keep people in golden handcuffs with such huge options. It was a blessing we were able to do the second and I wasn't too busy at that stage.

"The further we go in time, everybody's career is doing very nicely. You have to make a big investment in something in order to make it an endlessly returnable series."

