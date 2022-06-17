Doctor Who fans think they’ve worked out which classic villain Neil Patrick Harris is playing

Doctor Who fans think they’ve worked out who Neil Patrick Harris will play in the BBC series.

The news was announced ahead of the How I Met Your Mother star’s arrival on set. He has been filming scenes for the show’s 60th anniversary.

Sharing a photo of the star in character, Russell T Davies, who has returned to the series as showrunner, said: “It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!”

While it’s not been confirmed who he will play, fans think they’ve sussed it out thanks to Twitter account @BristolWorldUK.

On Wednesday (15 June), the day Harris’s casting was announced, David Tennant was spotted on the show’s set where crew members had created a toy shop called Mr Emporium

The account wrote: “Mannequin torsos and ruined aeroplane parts have also been spotted amongst the items brought in.”

Fans are now convinced that Harris will play the Celestial Toymaker.

Are we getting the return of The Celestial Toymaker?” one fan asked, while anther wrote: “Hmm.. wonder if NPH will turn out to be the Celestial Toymaker?”

The character is a powerful villain who ensnared victims into seemingly childish games, rigging them in his favour. He was played in the original series by Michael Gough.

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa was recetly revealed to be taking over from Jodie Whittaker when she leaves the show at the end of 2022.

Gatwa said he was “deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared” to become the next timelord in the show’s storied history.

Other actors who have portrayed the shape-shifting Time Lord since the show’s return in 2005 include Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi.