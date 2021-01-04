Doctor Who fans respond to reports Jodie Whittaker is leaving show after series 13
Doctor Who fans have responded to reports that Jodie Whittaker is leaving the show after three series.
On Monday (4 December), reports emerged claiming that the actor, who plays the first female Doctor, was planning to quit Doctor Who after the conclusion of its forthcoming 13th series.
This would mean that Whittaker would be following in the footsteps of David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi, all of whom served three series as the Doctor.
But while the BBC said this morning that they would not “be commenting on any speculation around Jodie's future on the show”, Doctor Who fans came together to show their support for Whittaker amid the reports.
“Whether the Jodie Whittaker leaving rumours are true or not… I just wanted to share that I enjoy Jodie's portrayal of The Doctor because I love her unique take on the role as a socially awkward icon who loves her friends/’fam’,” one fan tweeted.
Whether the Jodie Whittaker leaving rumours are true or not...
I just wanted to share that I enjoy Jodie's portrayal of The Doctor because I love her unique take on the role as a socially awkward icon, who loves her friends / "fam". pic.twitter.com/hjZ7ypHUHs
— OurTardis (@OurTardis63) January 3, 2021
Me seeing the unconfirmed reports of Jodie Whittaker leaving Doctor Who like pic.twitter.com/zFPu9mePdc
— Liam Catterson (@LiamCatterson94) January 3, 2021
i REFUSE to believe that Jodie Whittaker is leaving. Didn’t she say that’s she’s enjoying it and hasn’t thought about leaving ? Plus with s13 cut short I just don’t think they’ll make her leave. There’s so much story for her and I feel 8 episodes isnt enough ❤️. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/byga7m1qEl
— Safe Space Who 💫 (@SafeSpaceDrWho) January 3, 2021
“It's so weird cause other doctors stayed for 3 years also and it was enough. I mean I wanted them to stay more but it was sufficient, we saw a lot about them,” another fan wrote. “But for Jodie Whittaker, it’s like we’ve barely seen her, barely seen her potential. There’s so much more that can be done.”
“I hope the rumours of Jodie Whittaker leaving @bbcdoctorwho are truly false. Her tenure as the Doctor has been infinitely validating, infinitely representative and has changed my life for the better,” one fan commented, adding: “I hope she has many more seasons left.”
However, a number of fans were sceptical about reports of Whittaker’s departure from Doctor Who, given that the actor had recently implied that she wanted to continue starring in the show.
“I REFUSE to believe that Jodie Whittaker is leaving,” one Twitter user theorised. “Didn’t she say that’s she’s enjoying it and hasn’t thought about leaving? Plus with s13 cut short I just don’t think they’ll make her leave. There’s so much story for her and I feel eight episodes isnt enough.”
“I get why the actors leave after the usual three series but with increasingly regular delays between series and less episodes too it feels like we never get enough of each Doctor. I felt this with Peter Capaldi and feel it too with Jodie Whittaker,” another commented.
Doctor Who series 13 will air just eight episodes this autumn due to filming disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Comedian John Bishop will be joining the show as the 13th Doctor’s latest companion.
The New Year’s Day special is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer, with The Independent’s Sean O’Grady giving the episode a five-star review, praising Whittaker’s performance as well as the writing of showrunner Chris Chibnall.
