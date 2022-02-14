Doctor Evil vows to ‘save the world then take over the world’ in Super Bowl ad

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·1 min read

Doctor Evil vows to “save the world then take over the world” in an Austin Powers themed-sketch to promote electric vehicles during the Super Bowl.

Mike Myers reprised his role as the hapless super villain alongside other original cast members from the international spy parody film in an advert for General Motors.

In it, Evil is shocked to find out he is now the world’s “number-two threat” after climate change and that his son Scott plans to reduce tailpipe emissions and save the planet for his baby son.

“I’m sorry, am I no longer Doctor Evil? Am I Doctor Good now? I didn’t get the memo,” he says.

Reacting to the baby, he declares “I shall name him…Baby Me!” before being stopped from pushing Scott’s seat ejector button, echoing scenes from the original films.

“Hold On, I’ve got it. I will help save the world first. Then I will take over the world,” he declares, having stolen the exact words of co-star Mindy Sterling – another trope of the films.

“We’re going all electric!” he adds.

Canadian actor Myers also played the titular star of the trilogy which follows the exploits of the British spy and sex icon Austin Powers.

