Doctor Who and The Crown stars confirmed for Graham Norton show

The Graham Norton Show has confirmed the guests for the Friday, December 15 episode, and its quite the Christmas cracker.

Ahead of his first outing as the Time Lord in this year's festive special, Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa will be on the sofa to talk about what it's like leading the world of Doctor Who.

Imelda Staunton will also be on to talk about playing Queen Elizabeth II in the final episodes of The Crown, which has been criticised over its portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales, specifically after her death.

Not only that, but Jamie Dornan is on to talk about the return of The Tourist, in which he plays an amnesiac with a crazy past.

And that's not everyone, as Jack Lowden will be providing the intel on the latest series of Slow Horses.

Music will be provided by acclaimed jazz singer Gregory Porter, who will be singing the song 'Christmas Wish' from his album titled the same name.

This week's episode (November 24) will have chats with Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Saunders, and Daisy Haggard, and music from Take That, while the week after that (December 1) will feature Julia Roberts on her first-ever appearance, Tom Hanks, and Timothée Chalamet, while Cher will be performing in the incredibly-titled 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'.

This weekend also sees the first of three Doctor Who specials starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, which are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the science-fiction series.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Doctor Who Christmas special has already been filmed, with Derry Girls and Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan cast as a guest star, whilst Ncuti's second full series (set for 2025) is currently in production.

The Graham Norton Show airs Friday nights at around 10.40pm on BBC One.

Doctor Who returns for three 60th anniversary specials, beginning with 'The Star Beast' on November 25. The show airs on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere. Classic episodes of Doctor Who are now made available via BBC iPlayer in the UK as well.

