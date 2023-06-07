Doctor Who confirms Bonnie Langford returning

Alistair Heap - BBC

Doctor Who series 14 spoilers follow.

Doctor Who legend Bonnie Langford will be returning as classic companion Melanie 'Mel' Bush.

The BBC has confirmed that veteran the stage actress, and former EastEnders cast member, will be filming comeback scenes opposite new Doctor actor Ncuti Gatwa for "the new series" (aka series 14).

The excitable Mel made her first appearance in Doctor Who as part of the classic 'Trial of Time Lord' story arc in 1986, becoming a memorable companion to both Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy.

Alistair Heap - BBC

Mel, who most recently appeared in last year's 'The Power of the Doctor' as part of a support group of The Doctor's past companions, is probably best remembered for putting The Doctors though their paces with a physical fitness regiment.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back," she said today (June 7). "To be part of the exceptional cast, crew and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight.

"I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal.”

Aside from her Doctor Who work, Langford is an acclaimed West End star who also had a memorable stint as Carmel Kazemi in EastEnders a few years ago.

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Showrunner Russell T Davies said of Bonnie's casting: "Open those TARDIS doors wide, because Bonnie’s back! What an honour, delight and hoot to welcome back the character of Melanie, after too long away.

"And this isn’t just a cameo, Bonnie is right in the thick of the action, battling monsters and chaos and cliffhangers, right at the Doctor's side, just like the old days.”

The science fiction show returns later this year with 60th-anniversary specials starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, before the TARDIS is passed over to Ncuti Gatwa during the festive season.

Former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson will be coming aboard as companion Ruby Sunday, alongside huge stars like Drag Race's Jinkx Monsoon, Hamilton's Jonathan Groff, EastEnders legend Anita Dobson and the return of Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart.

Doctor Who returns later in 2023 on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere. Meanwhile, in the US, the show airs on BBC America, with series 1-12 available on Max. Classic Doctor Who streams on Britbox in the UK.

