Doctor bought school uniform to film upskirt videos of female students
SINGAPORE — A doctor who recorded upskirt videos of his female colleagues, and even wore a junior college’s uniform to illicitly film female students was jailed three years on Friday (11 December).
Chu Ben Wee, 28, who graduated from the National University of Singapore medical school in 2016, worked as a medical officer in two public hospitals from September to December 2017 and from January to April 2018. During this period he frequently filmed nurses, fellow doctors or staff members. Chu began his spree of offences from his junior college days.
He pleaded guilty to four charges of insulting the modesty of women, with remaining 13 charges including trespass, taking into consideration for his sentencing.
To carry out his illicit acts, Chu cut a 1.5cm hole in front portion of his sports shoes, in which he placed a GoPro camera with its lens facing out the hole. He would then point his feet under the skirts of his targets to capture his victims’ underwear, which he could view in real time on his phone.
While using his camera, Chu would also use his mobile phone to photograph his target’s face. He also controlled the camera functions on a mobile phone application.
Using what he called his “special shoes”, Chu would follow women whom he found attractive, generally targeting those in short skirts or dresses, usually in their late teens and up to 30 years old.
He was caught in this manner in the Daiso shop at Novena Square 2 for the first time on 18 January 2018 after a victim had found him behaving suspiciously and clutching his phone close to his body.
She felt something come into contact with her ankle briefly and turned to see Chu standing close to her.
She pretended to squat down to browse items on a lower shelf at the store and noticed that Chu had a camera hidden in his shoe. She immediately confronted Chu and shouted for assistance, resulting in a passer-by detaining him and a staff member of Daiso calling the police.
After recording the videos, Chu would transfer the files to his computer and tag them with identifying features, such as the victim’s name, if he knew her, her estimated age, race, type or colour of underwear or with descriptors such as “young”, “mature”, “office lady” or “sweet young thing”.
This allowed him to access his video files with ease so that he could masturbate when he watched them, said the prosecution.
Police seized Chu’s hard disks and found no fewer than 16,676 obscene videos, which included at least 2,945 upskirt videos recorded by him. The other videos were downloaded from various websites and comprised upskirt videos and videos of women in various states of undress either easing themselves in the toilet or showering and other pornographic material.
Chu also identified 666 videos that he recorded in 2009 and 2010, while he was a student at a junior college.
Despite being caught, Chu purchased another GoPro and another pair of shoes in April last year while serving his National Service.
He was caught that same month, when a victim felt someone bump into her from behind while she was at a store in Plaza Singapura on 27 April.
The victim continued to observe Chu and noticed that he stood behind another woman who was wearing a skirt for a few seconds, before he hurriedly left. She noticed that there was a hole on the front portion of his right shoe and a camera lens was visible.
She tried to grab Chu but he fled. The woman reported the matter to patrolling police officers. He was later placed under arrest as he was walking back in the woman’s direction.
Chu was released on bail, but he persisted and entered a school to commit further offences.
In early July last year, he discovered that a junior college was scheduled to have a career fair on 31 July. He formed the intention to record upskirt videos of female students during the career fair, buying another pair of shoes and GoPro camera to do so. He also bought the junior college’s uniform on Carousell for $20 in order to blend in.
On 31 July last year, Chu entered the school without issue and went to the nearest male toilet to change into the uniform he bought.
He then followed female students around to film up their skirts. He recorded a total of 97 videos on 309 occasions.
At about 4.10pm, one female student observed Chu walking slowly towards her friend and that he kept pointing his foot forward and looking at his phone. Suspecting that something was amiss, she continued to observe Chu and later alerted one of the teachers.
Upon being confronted, Chu claimed that he was from Ministry of Defence and that he was manning one of the booths at the career fair. He later said he was a visitor and was detained. Further investigations revealed that Chu also had school uniforms belonging to two other junior colleges.
In what it described as “one of the most prolific and serial upskirt video recorders to come to court”, the prosecution sought 37 months’ jail for Chu.
Chu had abused the easy access he had to his colleagues, some of whom he filmed multiple times.
One particularly aggravating factor was how Chu committed the offences while on bail and being fully aware that he was being investigated for similar offences, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana.
“Privacy is something we take for granted in day to day life and it is something the accused invaded without any qualms whatsoever over the course of what appears to be at least four to five years,” said the DPP.
Chu was later assessed by the Institute of Mental Health and diagnosed with major depressive disorder as well as paraphilic disorder.
His lawyer, Luke Lee, told the court that his client had been suffering from mental disorders that went undiagnosed since his junior college days.
“We are aware from (court documents) that he had committed similar offences while he was a school student but perhaps fortunately for him this had not led to any charges (back then). Unfortunately for him, he did not seek medical treatment and he shied away from medical treatment even though as a doctor he would realise that he needed it,” said Lee.
Chu only began receiving treatment when he was arrested in January 2018 but his condition still stood in the way, said the lawyer. “His treating psychiatrist said that his ability to control his compulsion will be very difficult and it would appear to be correct because he had three further offences after (his) first arrest,” said the lawyer.
However, the psychiatrist was also confident that the “long term prognosis of recovery is good” and urged the court to consider the possibility of rehabilitation and to begin treatment from an earlier release from jail.
“When he does recover he can return to be a beneficial member of society. I urge your honour to somewhat give him a bit of discount so that he may be properly treated at the end of his incarceration perhaps to suggest 30 months’ (jail),” said the lawyer.
