Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies confirms "unannounced" guest star

Shutterstock

Doctor Who spoilers follow.

Doctor Who producer Russell T Davies has confirmed an "unannounced" guest star will appear in series 14.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Davies dropped the hint in his latest 'Letter from the Showrunner' column in Doctor Who Magazine, where he documented the final days of filming for Ncuti Gatwa's first full series.

"There's a great set in the very last block of the 2024 series. It only appears for one scene. But a crucial scene," he wrote. "[The set was used] with a really lovely guest star, unseen by the public, unannounced in the press, cos the scene takes place secretly within the studio, so you've got a nice surprise to come…

Shutterstock

"And then! Look! It's me! Wandering onto the set. Coming to have a little shufti. (But really to meet the guest star, cos, y'know, famous, okay?)"

The fact that Davies is already hyping this mystery guest star must mean it's quite a notable person, seeing as he's already announced some huge stars for series 14.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon has been cast as a mysterious villain in a "major role", with Davies already teasing that Doctor Who will "never be the same again" after Jinkx's appearance.

James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Familiar faces will be afoot, as Bonnie Langford reprises her role as the Sixth and Seventh Doctor's energetic companion Mel Bush while Jemma Redgrave returns as UNIT's Kate Stewart.

Newcomers will include former Torchwood star Indira Varma, EastEnders legend Anita Dobson, Frozen's Jonathan Groff and, of course, Millie Gibson as The Doctor's newest companion Ruby Sunday.

Before then, fans have three new specials to look forward to, reuniting David Tennant and Catherine Tate as they battle a mysterious villain played by Neil Patrick Harris.

Doctor Who returns later in 2023 on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere. Meanwhile, in the US, the show airs on BBC America, with series 1-12 available on Max.

You Might Also Like