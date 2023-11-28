Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies' new BBC documentary gets release date

BBC

The BBC has confirmed the air date for its documentary on returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies.

The science-fiction series has plenty of behind-the-scenes content, such as the new series Unleashed and old shows Confidential and even Totally Doctor Who being uploaded to iPlayer, and now the broadcaster is asking fans if they fancy another one.

Imagine... Russell T Davies: The Doctor and Me will air on Monday, December 18 at 10.40pm on BBC One, and will focus on how the man who steered the ship in the 2000s geared up to do it all again.

David Tennant (who's final episode will have aired by the time the documentary airs) and Ncuti Gatwa will feature in the documentary, as well as stars like Olly Alexander, Helena Bonham Carter, Sally Wainwright and more.

Despite this being a documentary about a show made in Cardiff, this episode of Imagine... won't air on BBC One Wales (or Northern Ireland or Scotland) in the same time slot.

Digital Spy has reached out to the BBC to confirm when it will air in these territories.

Imagine... has only aired one episode in 2023 so far, focusing on director Stephen Frears. An episode exploring Manchester's Aviva Studios is set for December 11 at 10.40pm, except for in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, all suspicions were recently confirmed when it was officially announced that Doctor Who will be back in its Christmas Day slot, with the first proper outing for Ncuti's Doctor and Millie Gibson's new companion Ruby Sunday.

Doctor Who's next special airs this Saturday (December 2). The show airs on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere.

Classic episodes of Doctor Who are now made available via BBC iPlayer in the UK as well.

