New ‘Doctor Who’ Announced: ‘Sex Education’ Star Ncuti Gatwa to Play the Time Lord

Ncuti Gatwa has been revealed as the new “Doctor Who,” the BBC confirmed Sunday.

The 29-year-old “Sex Education” actor will succeed Jodie Whittaker, the first female Doctor in the series. Fans have been speculating about who will replace her since her exit was announced in late 2021 (her run will officially end later this year with a feature-length special episode).

The announcement was made hours before the BAFTA TV Awards, where Gatwa is up for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for his role as Eric Effiong in “Sex Education.”

The future is here! Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor. #DoctorWhopic.twitter.com/eIidVFAx7u — BBC (@BBC) May 8, 2022

“It feels really amazing. It’s a true honour. This role is an institution and it’s so iconic,” Gatwa told BBC News on the red carpet. Adding that the role “means a lot to so many people, including myself,” he said, “I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I’m going to try to do my best.”

Shortly before the BBC tweeted the announcement, Gatwa and returning showrunner Russell T. Davies (set to replace current showrunner Chris Chibnall) teased fans by posting on Instagram two red hearts, a plus sign and a blue square.

“The future is here,” Davies commented on Gatwa’s post.

After the announcement was made, Davies posted a selfie with Gatwa at Sunday’s BAFTA TV Awards, suggesting that the news could come up during the ceremony.

Speaking on the red carpet, he recalled Gatwa’s audition, which happened to be the “very last one” they held.

“We thought we had someone, and then in he came and stole it,” said Davies. “I’m properly, properly thrilled. It’s going to be a blazing future.”

Production on the next season will begin later this year, with Gatwa expected to make his Time Lord debut in 2023.