Doctor Who 60th anniversary: Filming locations in Wales

Calling all Whovians - this month marks the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who.

The series has seen 14 different time lords travel across time and space, encountering various fictional monsters and saving the world one Tardis trip at a time.

Much of the series was filmed in Wales, with famous places spotted in various guises by eagle-eyed viewers.

So, to mark six decades of the much-loved show, here's a look at just a few of its iconic locations.

Wales Millennium Centre

The iconic Cardiff Bay building has appeared in multiple episodes of Doctor Who dressed up for many different uses, including a hospital.

If you take a tour here, you may get a glimpse into its role in the show.

The wider Roald Dahl Plaza area will also be very recognisable to fans of spin-off show Torchwood, which is set in Cardiff.

The Daleks made their comeback at the Principality Stadium in the 2005 episode Dalek

Principality Stadium

Wales' biggest sporting arena features in numerous Doctor Who scenes.

But next time you're attending a rugby match, keep an eye out for the Daleks.

The robotic warrior race made their comeback at the stadium, in the appropriately named episode Dalek.

The site's car park was also used as Stormcage, the facility where River Song - the third incarnation of companion Amy Pond's daughter Melody Pond - was held.

The Principality Stadium was used in several guises, including as the facility Stormcage, where River Song was held

National Museum of Wales

The National Museum of Wales has been a stand-in for various art galleries and venues featured in Doctor Who, including the Musée D'Orsay in Paris and the International Gallery.

It featured in the show's 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor, which was shot in 3D and took five weeks to film.

St Fagans National Museum of History

The museum transports visitors back in time to various periods of Wales' history, so it made the perfect location for wartime episodes of Doctor Who.

It was the backdrop to David Tennant's adventure back to the eve of World War Two which aired in late 2006.

Cardiff Castle

Many fans will have a favourite Doctor Who companion, but only one was established on the show at the iconic castle in the heart of Wales' capital.

Jenna-Louise Coleman made her series debut in September 2012, but was officially introduced as a companion Clara Oswald in the Christmas special The Snowmen.

Furthermore, when the Tardis toured the country to mark 50 years since the show began, it landed on Cardiff Castle's south-east turret and made quite the impression on locals and tourists alike.

Jenna-Louise Coleman, as Clara Oswald, made her series debut in September 2012, and was officially established as a companion in the Christmas special of that year

Southerndown beach

Southerndown Beach near Bridgend has featured in several episodes, but every Doctor Who fan will remember it for one of the series' most heartbreaking scenes.

In Doomsday, David Tennant's Doctor Who said a final farewell to Rose, played by Billie Piper.

The heartbreaking Doomsday episode while be forever remembered by Whovians

Special mentions

Other prominent south Wales sites which feature in the series include: Caerphilly Castle; Margam Country Park near Port Talbot; Tredegar House in Newport; Cardiff's Dyffryn Gardens; and St Donat's Castle.

Video journalist: Erin Sharrocks