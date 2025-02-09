Dockery has 21 as Howard knocks off North Carolina Central 82-78

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcus Dockery scored 21 points as Howard beat North Carolina Central 82-78 on Saturday night.

Dockery went 9 of 13 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Bison (9-14, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Blake Harper scored 18 points while shooting 8 of 16 from the field and 1 for 5 from the line. Anwar Gill shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Bison ended a five-game losing streak with the win.

Po'Boigh King finished with 16 points for the Eagles (10-14, 3-4). Keishon Porter added 15 points and two steals for North Carolina Central. Kelechi Okworogwo finished with 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

