DockATot Introduces KIND Bassinet for Sustainable, Stylish Sleep Option for Infants

DockATot is sharing a new and sustainable option for infant sleep.

The Scandinavian company, known for its highly popular baby loungers, has announced its newest offering for infant sleep: the DockATot Kind Bassinet.

The lightweight, firm bassinet offers a flat sleep surface that can easily move from room to room and also comes with a convenient carry case for travel or storage.

The Essential model features a rectangular shape with ornately crafted pedestal feet and also includes a supportive Water-resistant Dupont™ Sorona® Foam-core Mattress — and a 100 percent cotton fitted sheet, retailing at $119.

DockATot has pledged to plant a tree for every bassinet purchased. As baby grows, the bassinet can be upcycled or recycled for toy storage

The Kind Bassinet comes in eight different prints that not only engage your newborn's imagination but keep the home feeling stylish and chic.

Willow Boughs displays a beautiful greenery pattern that's great for the plant loving family. Big Blue features coral reefs and waves for sea lovers. Black and White stripes, as well as Carrara Marble, are both great options for the minimalist family. Blush Bees has one big bee on each side of the pink exterior, with a bee-printed interior.

The Strawberry Thief pattern has birds pecking at strawberries in an orante pattern all over. Watercolor Mountains is a serene pink pick, while Blue Woodland is a Nordic-inspired print of navy woodland creatures and foliage on a white background.

The DockATot Kind Bassinet will be available beginning Feb. 7.