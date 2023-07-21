Some dock workers, employers in Canada's Pacific port reach tentative deal

Pacific dock workers return to clear a backlog of containers and bulk cargo at the Port of Vancouver

(Reuters) - Some dock workers and employers in Canada's Pacific Port have reached a tentative agreement, a local unit of the workers' union said late on Thursday.

"As of Wednesday, July 19, 2023, your bargaining committee has reached a tentative agreement with BCMEA", the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 502 told its members in a statement.

The local unit represents 3,000 of the 7,500 dock workers who went on strike earlier this month.

