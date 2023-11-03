Docherty confident of positive reaction to drubbing

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee manager Tony Docherty says results against the Old Firm won't shape his team's season, but how they respond to those games will.

The Dark Blues were beaten 5-0 by Rangers on Wednesday night, suffering a first defeat in five matches since a 3-0 loss to Celtic.

Docherty's men have an opportunity to bounce back when Livingston head to Tayside in Sunday's rearranged Premiership fixture. And he is confident the midweek drubbing won't derail Dundee's positive start to the season.

He said: "We have now had 10 Premiership performances and that is one that was probably below the standard that the players have set.

"What is important is how we react. After the Celtic game we had a draw at Easter Road, a draw at home to Ross County and we beat Livingston, so the reaction from the last Old Firm game was really good and that is from experience working with the players.

"I am confident I will get the same reaction from them, because that won't determine our fate, playing against the Old Firm, but what will determine it is our reaction from it.

"The message to the players is just keep doing what you are doing, because I have been really happy with the level of performance we have been putting in."