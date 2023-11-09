Docebo, Enterprise, Galaxy at 52-Week Highs on News

Docebo Inc. (T.DCBO) hit a new 52-week high of $61.79 Thursday. Docebo announced third-quarter financial figures Thursday. Revenue was $46.5 million, an increase of 26% from the comparative period in the prior year. Net income of $4.0 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to net income of $10.3 million, or $0.31 per share for the comparative period in the prior year.

Enterprise Group Inc. (T.E) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Thursday. Enterprise revealed third-quarter financial figures Thursday. Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $8,433,369 compared to $5,230,675 in the prior period, an increase of $3,202,694 or 61%. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $3,402,589 compared to $862,807 in the prior period, an increase of $2,539,782 or 294%.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (T.GLXY) hit a new 52-week high of $8.19 Thursday. Galaxy today released financial results for the third quarter. Net loss was $94 million in the third quarter and approximately $124 million of income before tax in October.

Intact Financial Corporation (T.IFC) hit a new 52-week high of $206.06 Thursday. Intact reported third-quarter results. Net operating income per share of $2.10 despite elevated catastrophe losses, driven by solid underlying performance in all geographies and 50% growth in net investment income.

Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $7.54 Thursday. Kinross Gold declared $0.03 dividend.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (T.ATD) hit a new 52-week high of $78.65 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (T.ATE) hit a new 52-week high of $1.07 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Black Diamond Group Limited (T.BDI) hit a new 52-week high of $7.58 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Bird Construction Inc. (T.BDT) hit a new 52-week high of $11.56 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Constellation Software Inc. (T.CSU) hit a new 52-week high of $2,966.80 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Story continues

Dollarama Inc. (T.DOL) (T.DOL) hit a new 52-week high of $98.38 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Read:

ADF Group Inc. (T.DRX) hit a new 52-week high of $5.38 Thursday. No news stories available today.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited (T.ELF) hit a new 52-week high of $972.00 Thursday. No news stories available today.

1CM Inc. (C.EPIC) hit a new 52-week high of $2.44 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Pollard Banknote Limited (T.PBL) hit a new 52-week high of $31.06 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Playmaker Capital Inc. (V.PMKR) hit a new 52-week high of 67 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (T.SFC) hit a new 52-week high of $5.97 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Stella-Jones Inc. (T.SJ) hit a new 52-week high of $82.38 Thursday. No news stories available today.