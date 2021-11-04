Doc Rivers updates Tobias Harris' health amid COVID-19 bout: 'Not great, honestly'

Tobias Harris missed his second game on Wednesday since being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

It sounds like his return won't be a simple matter of complying those protocols. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers confirmed on Wednesday that Harris contracted COVID-19 and that he's dealing with a symptomatic case.

“He’s doing ok, but not great, honestly,” Rivers told reporters prior to Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. “That’s the most I’m gonna say about it, but it hit him for sure. A lot of guys have had this and they are mad like ‘What the hell? I’m fine.' Tobias is not in that category. I can tell you that.”

Tobias Harris is not dealing with an asymptomatic case, according to Doc Rivers. (Eric Hartline/Reuters)

Harris is reportedly vaccinated, which would presumably ease his path back to the court if he wasn't experiencing symptoms. But if he's "not great," as Rivers put it, there's no telling what his timeline is at this point. Once he's recovered — however long that takes — he'll surely need time to work himself back into shape after being laid out with a respiratory illness.

And the most pressing matter, of course, is Harris' health independent of his basketball status. Either way, it sounds like Harris won't return to the court anytime soon.

Harris, 29, was averaging 19.8 points, nine rebounds and a career-high 4.2 assists per game while taking on extra ball-handling duties in Ben Simmons' absence. He was also shooting a career-best 54.3% from the field. Those stats are from a small sample-size, of course, but Harris was on a potential track for career-best production with his increased role as Philadelphia's No. 2 option behind Joel Embiid.

Harris joined Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton and Cleveland Cavaliers forwards Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen in being placed in the NBA's COVID-19 protocols this week.