Steve Kerr, Doc Rivers endorse Joe Biden in powerful new ad for ‘The Lincoln Project’

Two of the most outspoken coaches in the NBA joined forces for a powerful new ad endorsing Joe Biden for president.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and new Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers appeared in a new ad for “The Lincoln Project” on Tuesday night urging voters to vote for Biden over President Donald Trump in next week’s election.

We’re at a crossroads.



It’s time to decide where you stand. pic.twitter.com/WnzHJlGqw4 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 28, 2020

“We’re at a crossroads, this country of ours, and it’s time to decide where you stand,” Rivers and Kerr said to start the ad. “I stand for truth over lies. I stand for equality. I categorically reject white supremacy. I believe our veterans are true American heroes, not suckers and losers.”

Steve Kerr, Doc Rivers latest to endorse Joe Biden

Kerr, who has been with the Warriors since 2014 and won three titles there, has been a frequent and loud critic of Trump in recent years and has been a strong advocate for gun control, among other issues.

Rivers, who was hired by the 76ers earlier this month after a seven year stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, was extremely vocal throughout the NBA’s restart in the bubble at Walt Disney World. Rivers frequently encouraged players throughout the NBA to vote, and is a big reason for more than 90 percent of the league registering to vote — something only about 20 percent had done before this election.

They are just the latest prominent figures in the sports world to endorse Biden in the presidential race and encourage people to vote. The Seattle Storm endorsed the former vice president earlier this month as a team, and LeBron James sat down with former president Barack Obama for an episode of “The Shop” this week to address the election and other issues throughout the country.

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black driver, appeared in a new ad directly targeting Trump this week, too.

Though their political stances regarding the election weren’t ever really in question, Kerr and Rivers ended the video for “The Lincoln Project” — which was founded last year by a group of republicans attempting to stop Trump from getting elected again — with a very strong, clear endorsement.

“A vote for Donald Trump is a vote against the very ideals upon which our country was founded. Our democracy itself is at stake,” the two said. “So be a man. Take a good look in the mirror and decide, ‘Is she worth defending?’ “We know where we stand. We stand united. We stand for the land of the free and the home of the brave. We stand with Joe Biden.”

Doc Rivers and Steve Kerr jointly endorsed Joe Biden in a new ad on Tuesday night. (Harry How/Getty Images) More

