Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s availability: ‘I really don’t know’

Will Embiid be able to play in Game 3? “I really don’t know,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said after Wednesday night’s 119-103 loss to Miami in Game 2, which Philadelphia again played without Embiid due to the facial fracture and concussion he suffered against the Toronto Raptors last week. “We talked [Tuesday], and we talked [Wednesday]. “He looked good, as far as talking. But he’s got so many steps to go through, and I don’t think he’s cleared any of them right now. So we just have to wait and see.”

Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers on why he went with Furkan Korkmaz over Shake Milton tonight: “Against Miami, you need a guy that can move without the ball, a guy that can catch and shoot and a guy that can put the ball on the floor. I thought [Korkmaz] did that … I liked the lift that he gave us” – 12:04 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat win, Spo passes Pat, Bam and Jimmy combine for 45, Oladipo had a happy birthday, Tyler Herro remains a bucket, Maxey was great, Danny Green wasn’t, Niang had another weird night, Miami leads 2-0 and now it’s all about waiting for Embiid. apnews.com/article/26b997… – 11:53 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Philadelphia will have to wait and see if Joel Embiid will be ready to go for Game 3 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/04/six… via @SixersWire – 11:05 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

James Harden has been Philly’s 3rd-best player WITHOUT Joel Embiid.

We’ve reached the point where maybe he needs to think long and hard about opting in because I’m not sure anyone is giving him that max bag, let alone the Sixers. – 11:02 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Doc Rivers on their center play:

“You can’t blame DJ. You can’t blame Paul. They’re doing their best.” – 10:56 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 119-103 win over 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Victor Oladipo helps at closing time.

2. Now the Joel Embiid wait.

3. Tyler Herro again a bucket.

4. Jimmy Butler turns into Kyle Lowry.

5. James Harden hot . . . for a moment. – 10:45 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Jimmy Butler on Joel Embiid’s potential return:

“I wanna play against him.” pic.twitter.com/jOMAn3P7AY – 10:43 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Spoelstra on possibility of Embiid returning in Philadelphia: “It changes dramatically. You’re talking about an MVP talent. So we’ll just have to see.” – 10:36 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Spoelstra on Embiid possibly coming back for Game 3 in Philly. “You have to plan for it. It would be irresponsible not to.” – 10:31 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Erik Spoelstra on Joel Embiid potentially returning for Friday’s Game 3 in Philly:

“We knew that this series was going to shift and it was going to change pretty dramatically. It’s better for it to change when we have a couple of wins.” – 10:30 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers said he FaceTimed with Joel Embiid yesterday and today but doesn’t know if he will be ready for Game 3. “He looked good as far as talking, but he’s got so many steps to go through. I don’t think he’s cleared any of them right now, so we just have to wait and see.” – 10:20 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: “We will be ready for Game 3.” – 10:19 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers was upset with his team’s effort in the 1st half. He told his team at halftime: “Let’s make a mistake on anybody, but Tyler Herro.” #Sixers – 10:18 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Doc Rivers on what he told his team when defending Tyler Herro:

“Let’s make a mistake on anybody but Herro.”

Said he’s fine with mistakes, “but just not him.” – 10:18 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers said he’s FaceTimed with Joel Embiid the last couple of days and that Embiid’s looked good.

Rivers said his understanding is Embiid still has multiple steps to clear and “we’ll wait and see” on a potential return. – 10:18 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Doc Rivers said he FaceTimed with Joel Embiid today and yesterday. Didn’t have much of an update for Game 3, said Embiid still has to clear a bunch steps before he can play. – 10:16 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers says that the #Sixers “just have to wait and see” if Embiid can play Game 3 or not. Mentions he’s been talking to him every day but Embiid still has steps to take before returning – 10:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s return:

“He’s got so many steps to go through. I don’t think he’s cleared any of them right now.” – 10:15 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “He’s got so many steps to go through. I don’t think he’s cleared any of them right now.” – 10:15 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Asked if Embiid could play Friday, Rivers said he looked good on Facetime but “he’s got so many steps to go through. I don’t think he’s cleared any of them.” – 10:15 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers says “I really don’t know” if Joel Embiid will be ready for Game 3. Said he FaceTimed with him today. He believes he hasn’t cleared any of the steps necessary to return. – 10:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Doc Rivers keeps mentioning the need for the second pick after the initial switch with Tucker and Bam in the PnR

Clearly know advantage being found there – 10:14 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers says that he “likes the lift” that Furkan Korkmaz gave them tonight. Korkmaz had 8 points in 18 minutes off the bench #Sixers – 10:14 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Doc Rivers on going with Korkmaz tonight instead of Millsap:

“Against Miami you need a guy that can move without the ball.” – 10:13 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says Georges Niang isn’t 100% healthy, but he’s a gamer and he’ll keep playing. He had a knee injury towards the end of the regular season. #Sixers – 10:12 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers says Georges Niang “hasn’t been 100 percent for awhile” in relation to his knee. – 10:12 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers says he liked the shots the #Sixers got tonight. Encourages his team to keep taking them, but the shots just aren’t falling right now. – 10:12 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Doc Rivers on shooting from deep:

“8 for 30 with the looks you’re getting, it’s tough.”

Says they just have to keep getting them up – 10:12 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

James Harden looked like a game manager out there tonight. Heat clogged the lane, doubled at times, but his lack of burst is the big issue. Whether he’s washed or just hurt it doesn’t really matter, the Sixers needed his scoring more now than ever without Embiid and didn’t get it – 10:10 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: #Sixers put themselves in a difficult situation by losing first two games to the #Heat without Joel Embiid: https://t.co/A1tg6XAduT #76ers pic.twitter.com/XOBjYVoIvV – 10:02 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Final: Heat 119, 76ers 103.

Miami takes a 2-0 lead in this series, and celebrates with Dwyane Wade afterward. Now, things shift back to Philly for Game 3, with the potential addition of Joel Embiid to the proceedings desperately needed for a 76ers team that is 14-for-64 from 3. – 10:02 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

If there was ever a prime example of why Embiid should win MVP… – 10:00 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

The Sixers don’t have any answers without Embiid — and even if he does return in this series it may be too late. Going to be tough to win four out of five games off of this Heat team, especially with the way Bam is playing. – 9:44 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

James Harden wouldn’t have been as open to joining a super team in BKN if he felt he was still capable of carrying a team as he did in HOU. He pursued a partnership with Joel Embiid when the Nets were asking too much of him. He knew Father Time was creeping. Happens to everybody. – 9:44 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Victor Oladipo drills another triple as Miami takes a 104-86 lead with 5:31 left. Timeout Doc Rivers. #Sixers – 9:43 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

This was a great piece of reporting by @Chris Haynes at the Sixers game. Says Joel Embiid could not even look at the screen of his cell phone without it irritating him as of Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/2s7sp1BUsm – 9:31 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

It is difficult to make open 3s when such a large majority of them are generated by an MVP candidate who commands multiple on-ball defenders and that MVP candidate is not available.

Not a coincidence Embiid is out and the Sixers suddenly can’t buy 1 for 2 straight games. – 9:17 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Doc Rivers looking at Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/vpyES7YxrM – 9:08 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Impossible not to notice how much Bam Adebayo is blowing up every dribble handoff they run for Maxey.

It’s unfortunately a completely different game when that decision is whether or not you’re comfortable switching Max Strus onto Joel Embiid. – 9:00 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

I feel like this is an under-discussed factor for the Heat: Bam Adebayo does a great job seeking out contact and getting to the line.

11 points, 5/6 FTs in 1st half. Averaged 6.1 FT attempts a game in regular season. Only centers with more:

– Embiid

– Gobert

– Jokic

– Towns – 8:52 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

76ers closing the second quarter with a small lineup that features Tobias Harris at center. Feels like this is what Philadelphia has to do with Embiid out. – 8:32 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

Sixers only chance without Embiid was to catch fire from 3.

Just 3-11 from deep right now. Were just 6-34 in Game 1 – 8:24 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The Heat bench is outscoring Philly’s bench 22-7 and they have a 51-38 lead on that Victor Oladipo triple. Timeout Doc Rivers. #Sixers – 8:19 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Philly wins the DeAndre minutes and Heat -3 in the first quarter still covers. Doc Rivers is a treasure. – 8:01 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Doc Rivers VERY upset with Tyrese Maxey for not cutting on that last Sixers possession. – 7:53 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Talked about player props and bets for Game 2 of the Miami-Philadelphia series for @tabcomau with @BenyamKidane and @ChrisAnstey13

During the full episode, talked a lot about how Miami’s guards should keeping feasting with Joel Embiid out.

FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/m64EM3FTI1 pic.twitter.com/LHMRegZhUk – 7:27 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Doc Rivers claps as Tyler Herro receives his NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. No 76ers follow suit. – 7:24 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Class: Doc Rivers and the 76ers coaching staff applauding Tyler Herro as he (again) gets the 6th Man of the Year trophy. – 7:23 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

a column on joel embiid – a dream franchise player for philadelphia with cameos from Philly legends ⁦@JimmyRollins11⁩ , ⁦@marczumoff⁩ and ⁦@Daryl Morey⁩. nytimes.com/2022/05/04/spo… – 6:20 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Doc Rivers on Game 1: “If it was a boxing match, we were the counter punches and we didn’t counter a lot.” – 6:05 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Jimmy Butler, who had excused practice absence yesterday, is here and will play. Only Lowry and Embiid out – 5:45 PM

Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid

LA REMONTADA #HalaMadrid – 5:36 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Call me crazy if you want, but I think Philadelphia wins tonight. Doc Rivers-led teams always have a tendency of winning games they probably shouldn’t. Go back to the 2019 playoffs with the Clippers against the Warriors. #Sixers – 4:47 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

‘Keys to a Game 2 victory for the Sixers; Joel Embiid return-to-play update ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers #NBA megaphone.link/LKN4533075883 – 2:58 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Can James Harden and his teammates pick up the offensive slack tonight in Game 2 the way Tobias Harris in Monday’s loss to the #Heat without Joel Embiid? https://t.co/7BEtMsHkLJ pic.twitter.com/XDYwxY9bpE – 1:05 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

‘Keys to a Game 2 victory for the Sixers; Joel Embiid return-to-play update ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN4533075883 – 12:58 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

DeAndre Jordan got a lot of criticism for his play in Game 1, but Doc Rivers defended the way his veteran played #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/04/doc… via @SixersWire – 12:55 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers this AM on depth:

“The fact that Duncan Robinson didn’t even play (Game 1) tells you how deep they are. We’re not as deep as they are. … But the guys we have on the floor can play with anybody. And they may play more minutes due to it, but we’ll be fine that way.” – 11:51 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

interesting quote from Doc Rivers, per @Barry Jackson

https://t.co/4DUykkrrwz pic.twitter.com/N08omCZCWQ – 9:51 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From PM: On James Harden, who is dominating the conversation on national talk shows but isn’t dominating the Heat. And smallball and a bunch of Heat things, including an unusual admission from Doc Rivers, as Herro and Strus are targeted: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:26 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

A Game 2 win on the road in Miami would be huge for the Sixers, taking pressure off of Embiid to have to come back and save the day back in Philly. What adjustments can they make to help themselves out tonight? phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-heat… – 9:25 AM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Replace Doc Rivers with JJ Redick, & the Sixers will have a chance ⬇️ audacy.com/podcasts/the-j… – 6:45 AM

John Clark: Sources tell me Joel Embiid is progressing well and there is real hope for Friday night Joel would be playing through pain with orbital fracture and torn ligament in his thumb -via Twitter / May 5, 2022

Noah Levick: A little levity from Tobias Harris postgame: “I love Joel, but I don’t think about Joel every moment of my life.” Harris called Embiid’s status a “who knows” situation but said that’s not his focus. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / May 5, 2022

Austin Krell: Chris Haynes reports in-game that yesterday was the first time Joel Embiid was able to use his phone due to the light created from it. Says the Sixers will evaluate Embiid upon their return to Philly and go from there. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / May 4, 2022