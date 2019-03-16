Doc Rivers, Jim Boylen ejected at same time

Both head coaches were ejected at the same time during a matchup between the Clippers and Bulls on Friday.

Los Angeles' Doc Rivers and Chicago's Jim Boylen had a heated exchange during the third quarter of the contest, and both were kicked out.

Doc Rivers and Jim Boylen got ejected... at the same time pic.twitter.com/xxwUR3QWvM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2019

Boylen appeared to take issue with an offensive foul Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell committed, and tempers flared when Doc Rivers spoke up to defend his player.

These coaches are known to be fiery competitors, but both teams suffered the consequences for it this time around.

Los Angeles led Chicago 91-76 at the time of the confrontation. It holds the final playoff slot in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are far from the postseason race and sit at 13th in the East.

The Clippers won Friday's game 128-121.

