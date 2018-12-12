Doc Rivers: Clippers 'gave in' to Raptors' attack

Doc Rivers felt his Clippers team "gave in" under pressure by the Raptors after L.A. suffered its most emphatic loss of the season.

The Eastern Conference-leading Raptors cruised to a 123-99 victory Tuesday at Staples Center, as Serge Ibaka led the way with a game-high 25 points.

The Raptors' win came despite the absence of leading scorer Kawhi Leonard, who was resting a bruised hip.

Rivers, set to be without Lou Williams for three weeks with a hamstring injury, wanted to see the Clippers do more to stifle the Raptors.

"From the start you could see the Raptors pushing the pace at us the entire game and we really never caught up to it." he said. "We just gave in to their offensive pressure."

Toronto had lost its previous two games before making the trip to California, and coach Nick Nurse was delighted with his team's response.

"This was a game everybody thought would be very difficult for us to win, but we kind of lined up all these things and were very focused." said Nurse.

The Raptors (22-7) will attempt to back it up Wednesday when they face the surging Warriors (19-9), winners of four straight.