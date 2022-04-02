Doc Rivers believes Joel Embiid should be MVP

Lauren Rosen: Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “I really believe he should be MVP.”

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Underrated stats from today’s @Philadelphia 76ers win:

Embiid: 29 PTS / 12-16 fg

Harden: 13 AST

Harris: 8-13 fg / 5-9 3fg

Harris: game-high +28

Thybulle: game-high +28

Thybulle: 5-7 FG

Maxey: 4 AST / 0 TO

Niang: 4-5 fg

Milton: 5 AST

Team: 48.8% 3fg

Q3 margin: 45-27, Sixers. – 5:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is averaging 30 points per game and coach Doc Rivers believes he should win the MVP award #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/02/six… via @SixersWire – 4:33 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Embiid scores 29 points, 76ers hit 21 3s in rout of Hornets 144-114 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/02/emb… – 4:19 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid said that he’s had a cut on his finger for two months now, which won’t close since he’s dunking and catching passes with the right hand.

Musing on the injury, he said: “Pretty painful but I’m African, we don’t feel pain.” – 3:33 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on bouncing back from Thursday’s ‘bad loss’ to #Pistons: ‘We know how good we can be’ pic.twitter.com/AtPaudNKxg – 3:28 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid showed us a cut on his shooting hand after Harden reacted to seeing it at their postgame presser. Says it’s something he’s been dealing with on and off for roughly 2 months because of banging it on the rim and reopening it.

But…”I’m African, we don’t feel pain.” – 3:26 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid says he has a cut on his right hand that hasn’t healed for 2 months.

“I’m African, we don’t feel pain,” Embiid says. – 3:26 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid showed that he had a pretty big cut on his finger. He said he’s been dealing with it for quite some time, but he jokingly adds that he doesn’t feel pain. #Sixers – 3:25 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Center Joel Embiid on the #Sixers’ big third quarter: pic.twitter.com/tulCzXLBxZ – 3:25 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers, asked if James Harden and Joel Embiid will play Sunday night at #Cavaliers: ‘I hope so.’ Said he believes plan is for everybody to be available. – 2:57 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers says he believes the Sixers are planning to play everyone tomorrow in Cleveland, though he’s not sure. – 2:56 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Rivers said he talked with Embiid pregame and sort of nudged Joel saying that he could go out and score 50 and help his MVP case against a smaller Charlotte team. Embiid told him he only cared about winning and that he was simply going to let the game come to him – 2:56 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “I really believe he should be the MVP.”

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on James Harden’s game in blowout win: pic.twitter.com/nvCM4eHLHf – 2:54 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

StatMuse @statmuse

Joel Embiid last 6 games:

31.5 points

13.0 rebounds

3.0 stocks

56.2% shooting

42.1% from three pic.twitter.com/xbyIpxSaUQ – 2:52 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: While Saturday’s blowout win was an encouraging result, the #Sixers and Doc Rivers have things to figure out with James Harden and more in a short period of time: https://t.co/jQP7AuVVIi #76ers pic.twitter.com/5q1LLwlf4A – 2:47 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Great work from the @Philadelphia 76ers on the afternoon shift, opening their back-to-back with a dominant 144-114 win.

Embiid: 29 PTS / 14 REB / 6 AST

Harris: 23 PTS / 5-6 3fg / 5 REB

Maxey: 19 PTS / 4 AST / 2 STL

Harden: 12 PTS / 8 REB / 13 AST

Thybulle: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 3 STL – 2:46 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

FINAL: Sixers 144 (!), Hornets 114. Sixers snap a three-game losing skid and come with a terrific response after Thursday’s clunker in Detroit. Embiid with 29-14-6 in 31 minutes. Harris with 23 on a season-best 5-of-9 from 3. Harden with 12 points, 13 assists and 8 rebounds. – 2:45 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 103, Hornets 80 at the end of the third. Sixers led by as many as 29 in the period and dropped 45 (!) points. Embiid with 29-14-6. Harden with 12 points, 13 assists and 8 boards. Sixers are shooting 63.5 percent and 14-of-30 from 3. – 2:17 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Hornets broadcast thinks Joel Embiid can still get in better shape. Tough crowd. – 2:12 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

The Sixers have outscored Charlotte 30-12 in the first 6:43 of the 3rd quarter, and now lead 88-65 with a little over 17 left to play.

The Sixers are shooting 63.6%, and have generally looked dominant when they throw the ball to the correct team. Embiid’s up to 25/13/5. – 2:06 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

10 pts/12 ast for Harden.

25 pts/13 reb for Embiid. – 2:05 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Interesting little moment at the timeout:

Embiid put his arm around Thybulle’s shoulder, talked with him for a bit before sitting on the bench. Presumably related to Embiid screaming at Thybulle a little earlier about where he wanted him on Embiid’s catch at the nail. – 1:54 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

The business decision by Embiid on that Plumlee dunk was … interesting. So was Doc’s expression afterward. – 1:51 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Embiid was moving a tad slower towards the end of that half, looked like something with his knee contesting Cody Martin’s layup.

On a positive note, Tobias Harris had 16 points including 4-7 from deep, which has to be close to a record for one half for him. All good shots. – 1:34 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 58, Hornets 53. Embiid already with 19-11-4. Harris with 16 on 4-of-7 from deep. Harden is 2-of-6 from the floor but has 7 points and 5 boards. Sixers won’t love the Hornets’ 13 fastbreak points, or Charlotte’s 13 points off the Sixers’ 10 turnovers. – 1:34 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

A lot of ugly turnovers but Embiid absolutely killing as a roller so far, would just keep going back to that well in the second half – 1:33 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: Sixers 58, #Hornets 53

Miles Bridges 11 pts, 3 rebs

Hornets have to do a better job of containing Joel Embiid (19 pts, 11 rebs) and keeping a body on Tobias Harris (16 pts). – 1:33 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Embiid still limping a little, looks like the left leg area is a little sore after a fall. – 1:33 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Hornets, 58-53, at halftime.

Embiid: 19 PTS / 11 REB / 4 AST

Harris: 16 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST

Harden: 5 PTS / 5 REB / 7 AST – 1:32 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid has shot 6-7 from the field in the first half.

He and Tobias Harris each have a game-high 16 points.

Embiid in the first half alone, so far:

16 PTS / 10 REB / 4 AST – 1:29 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

The Hornets, who are not switching, are having all sorts of trouble with the Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll in the early going. That pocket pass is there every time. – 1:02 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Great start by the Sixers. They lead 18-13 and are shooting 63.6%. Harris has nine points on 3-4 shooting (3-3 on threes). Embiid has 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Harden has 2 points and 3 assists. – 12:52 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Tobias Harris with a couple of catch and shoot 3s early, as the Sixers have jumped out to an 18-13 lead midway through the first. Harris has 9 to lead the way, with Embiid chipping in with 5/3/2. Sixers are shooting 7-11 from the field and 3-5 from deep to start. – 12:50 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Hot shooting start from Harris, who just buried his third 3-pointer in the first six minutes. A byproduct of the Harden-Embiid pick and roll. Sixers are 7-of-13 from the floor and have an 18-13 lead. – 12:50 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

From Doc Rivers pregame:

-Team needs to increase pace — look to push the ball ahead, focus on better tempo consistently.

-Frustrated Sixers didn’t post Embiid more vs. Detroit switches.

-Afternoon games in regular season generally hit or miss. No practice or shootaround pregame – 10:55 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Asked #Sixers coach Doc Rivers why James Harden’s fourth-quarter numbers are down over the last six games: pic.twitter.com/8dWWEHVkkn – 10:51 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris has begun to find a rhythm on the offensive end next to James Harden and Joel Embiid. He explains how he has been able to find his comfort out on the floor. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/01/tob… via @SixersWire – 9:35 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

James Harden and Joel Embiid need to flip the switch in order for the Philadelphia 76ers to realize their full potential.

What does that entail? @NekiasNBA believes Harden and Embiid need to do a better job of navigating switches on both ends: basketballnews.com/stories/the-ja… – 6:28 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Former #Kansas star Joel Embiid: ‘I don’t like #Villanova this weekend’ inquirer.com/sixers/embiid-… via @phillyinquirer #KU #NovaNation #FinalFour #Sixers #UNC #Duke #DukevsUNC – 6:26 PM

