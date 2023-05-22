D'nonce Technology Bhd (KLSE:DNONCE) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at D'nonce Technology Bhd (KLSE:DNONCE) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for D'nonce Technology Bhd:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = RM12m ÷ (RM250m - RM36m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, D'nonce Technology Bhd has an ROCE of 5.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Packaging industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how D'nonce Technology Bhd has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From D'nonce Technology Bhd's ROCE Trend?

The fact that D'nonce Technology Bhd is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 5.5% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 111% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 14%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that D'nonce Technology Bhd has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that D'nonce Technology Bhd has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And since the stock has fallen 51% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing to note, we've identified 4 warning signs with D'nonce Technology Bhd and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

