DNC Favors Republicans Over Muslim and Latinx Dems, Activists Say

The Democratic Party has “inclusion” in its platform. So why are there no Muslim speakers in the Democratic National Convention’s primetime lineup—and only a handful of Latinx voices?

That’s a question activists and organizers are putting out on the front lawn in the days leading up to the Democratic National Convention, when the party will officially anoint former Vice President Joe Biden to become the nominee after nearly a week of hoopla.

The convention lineup features plenty of party luminaries, longtime Biden loyalists, and even two adjacent Republicans. But it’s thin on top spots for some of the most consequential constituencies the party’s “big tent” promises to embrace.

“It doesn’t track that every other day I get an email from the Democratic Party saying how important the Latino vote is. But when they can show us that we matter, we don’t get a seat at the table,” Julissa Arce, an immigrant rights activist, told The Daily Beast.

The four-day event includes only three Latinx headliners and entirely leaves off Muslim Americans, each making up a complex, diverse group of individuals who Biden is hoping to turn out in record numbers. The lack of adequate representation, some Democratic activists contend, is even more pressing, and flat-out shocking, when attempting to present a strong front against President Donald Trump.

To have “as many Republican speakers as Latinos, it just doesn’t send a great message,” Sawyer Hackett, a senior adviser to Julián Castro, told The Daily Beast, approximating about those scheduled to appear. Castro, the only Latino candidate to seek the party’s 2020 nomination, did not make the cut.

The virtual nature of the event during coronavirus has forced officials to limit the number of guests and amount of time allocated for general zest. Helping do that are three preeminent Latinx Democrats: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

They’ll share the week with other notable leaders, from former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, to former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry. A host of Biden’s old presidential rivals—Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg—will also speak.

But they also come alongside visible so-called NeverTrumpers Michael Bloomberg, the former Republican mayor of New York City, and Ohio’s former Republican governor John Kasich, with whom members of Biden’s inner circle have worked throughout the general election.

The calls for further diversity come amid news reports that have brought the apparent deficiency into public view. Business Insider reported on Tuesday that Ocasio-Cortez, one of the top stars in the progressive wing, will only have “60 seconds to deliver remarks.” Prior to that, Newsweek published a detailed story headlined, “Why high-profile Latino Democrats won't speak at Biden's virtual convention.”

The Democratic National Convention Committee did not return a request for comment.

“The thing that’s really painful about it is that this is the Latino invisibility that a lot of us are fighting against in every area of American life,” Arce said.

On Friday, a senior member of Biden’s campaign sought to explain itself—and soothe wounds.

“There has been a lot of excitement & questions about the upcoming convention. I’m here to share that Latinos will represent, with important voices from around the nation that showcase our community’s strength & resilience. But, this isnt like a typical convention,” Cristóbal Alex, a senior Biden adviser, tweeted on Friday. “For starters, we aren't going to have 10 hours of speeches per day. This is 2 hours per night with a goal of reaching voters across the nation, including Latino voters. Thats why @JulianCastro has a role.”

Alex noted several other Latinx voices who will have additional roles in the convention conversation: Long Beach City Mayor Robert Garcia, Victoria Neave, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Rep. Filemon Vela (D-TX), California’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla, and Biden co-chairman Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. He also exclaimed that singer Prince Royce will be performing, and that DNC Chairman Tom Perez has kept the convention afloat.

