DNC 2020: Bernie Sanders to urge voters unite behind Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders will warn that the “future of our democracy is at stake” if Donald Trump in awarded a second term at the November election, delivering a forceful appeal for voters across the ideological spectrum to unite behind Joe Biden on the opening night of the Democratic party’s national convention.

Sanders’ message of unity is reflected by the evening’s speakers, designed to demonstrate the depth of Biden’s political coalition. Sanders, who finished second to Biden in the Democratic primary race, will be joined by John Kasich, the anti-Trump Republican former governor of Ohio, and former first lady, Michelle Obama, who will end the program with a keynote speech.

According to excerpts of Sanders’ speech released ahead of the convention, the Vermont senator will urge voters to align against “greed, oligarchy and authoritarianism”.

“My friends, I say to you, and to everyone who supported other candidates in this primary and to those who may have voted for Donald Trump in the last election,” he will say.

“The future of our democracy is at stake. The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake. We must come together, defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice-president. My friends, the price of failure is just too great to imagine.”

The party’s four-day presidential nominating convention has been entirely reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic. Originally planned for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in mid-July, with tens of thousands of in-person attendees, it has been forced into a compacted, virtual affair, renamed the “Convention Across America” that will broadcast for two hours each night.

Democrats hope the event’s unprecedented nature will serve as a stark reminder to those watching at home of the president’s failure to contain the contagion in the US. More than 170,000 people have died and more than 5.4m coronavirus cases have been reported, far more than any other country in the world.

“If it weren’t for Trump’s abject failure as a president in the face of this virus, it wouldn’t have to be virtual,” Wisconsin Democratic party chair, Ben Wikler, wrote on Twitter. “But the @DemConvention team has made the right, tough decisions.”

On Monday voters will also hear from New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, who was widely praised for his handling of the outbreak when it ravaged his state earlier this year.

“Only a strong body can fight off the virus, and America’s divisions weakened it,” Cuomo will say. “Donald Trump didn’t create the initial division. The division created Trump; he only made it worse.”

New polling shows that the American public is increasingly disappointed by Trump’s handling of the virus, and his presidency, while Biden maintains a steady lead, according to national surveys.

Michelle Obama, one of the most popular figures in American politics, and, according to Gallup, the world’s most admired woman of 2019, will draw from her long friendship with Biden to make the case for his candidacy.

“He was a terrific vice-president,” she said in a video excerpt. “He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country.”

At a virtual fundraiser on Monday afternoon, Biden, who will formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, summarized his message for the nation: “I’m going to represent everyone, even those who didn’t vote for me.”

Trump delivered a starkly different message in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Monday, hours before the convention formally began in Milwaukee.

There he addressed supporters from an airport landing strip, mocking Michelle Obama for pre-taping her remarks while delighting the crowd with a promise to deliver a “live speech” from the White House when he accepts the Republican nomination next week.



He then claimed that the only way he would lose in November was “if the election is rigged”.



